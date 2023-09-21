iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro preorders are now shipping

Preordered an iPhone 15, a new Apple Watch, or those USB-C AirPods Pro? Yours might already be on the way!

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Many of us woke up today to a notification from Apple, whether it be through the Apple Store app or an email, that our preordered iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C had been shipped and that we should be getting our new devices on Friday for the big launch day.

Personally, I preordered the iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra 2 directly from Apple. I got my shipping notification only for the iPhone 15 Pro so far, but my Ultra 2 still says that it will be getting here tomorrow. I actually preordered AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C through Best Buy due to them already having the new earbuds on sale.

Post by @heyimjoew View on Threads

My Apple Watch Ultra 2 just shipped pic.twitter.com/cPVuAefPEr — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) September 21, 2023

Preorders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max went live on Friday, September 15th at 5:00 AM PDT. The Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C were available to preorder immediately following Apple’s “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday, September 12th. All of the new devices will officially go on sale this Friday, September 22nd.

What if I missed a preorder delivery for launch day?

While your iPhone 15 may have already shipped (even days ago), that doesn’t necessarily mean that it will get to your doorstep before Friday. While there are rare instances of one of Apple’s new devices making it to a very lucky customer a little early, all are supposed to get there exactly on release day. So, while it’s fun to see that your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, or AirPods are already on the way, it is unlikely it will get to you before tomorrow.

Outside of getting your new device delivered to your home, you can also choose to pick it up at your local Apple Store. That, of course, will also mean you will be waiting until Friday to get your new iPhone. Choosing pickup does require you to reserve a time so make sure you get that preorder in as they tend to fill up quickly.

However, right now, the availability of more and more iPhones and Apple Watch configurations are seeing delays, some of which are all of the way into November at this point. So, depending on which device and configuration you want, ordering now — whether it be for delivery or pickup — may result in having a bit of a wait.

The last thing you can do is to show up on launch day at your local Apple Store in the hopes that they have the exact configuration you are looking for, but make sure your store is allowing for walk-ins before you drive over. You can find that out by checking your local store’s web page on the Apple website.

We’re only one day away! To everyone who is still trying to find their device for launch day, may the odds be ever in your favor.