Here’s a revolutionary way iPhone users can use Apple’s Action Mode feature

Apple introduced a new camera feature called Action Mode back when it released the iPhone 14 series. This was one of the selling points of this generation, which had several similarities to the previous iPhone 13 models. Here’s how Apple described this feature:

A new Action mode for incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action.

With the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 releases, Apple improved Action Mode by widening the aperture of the cameras. This allowed them to capture more light, which is important for making recordings clearer.

While the iPhone’s Action Mode feature is great for recording videos with a lot of motion, such as running or biking, Apple recently highlighted another way this functionality can be a game-changer for so many people.

On Instagram, the company commissioned a video about Brazilian Rodrigo Mendes’s story. He has been living with hand tremors from Parkinson’s disease for 12 years. With Action Mode, he’s able to capture his hiking trips without excessive shaking in the video.

He explains: “Achieving a goal like this and in the end being able to capture an image on your own makes a big difference to me.” What’s interesting is that this video came right after a big interview that Apple’s CEO Tim Cook gave to Wired.

In that interview, Cook mentioned the importance of accessibility features in Apple products. “One of the common threads running through Apple over time is that we don’t bolt on accessibility at the end of the design process,” the CEO said.

Apple’s commitment to accessibility features is no stranger to its users. During the Olympics, the company promoted an ad of its products’ accessibility features. The company highlighted how the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch could help athletes and parathletes from the moment they wake up until they exercise or perform other activities throughout the day.

Below, you can watch Apple’s commissioned video on the iPhone’s Action Mode feature, and how it improves Rodrigo’s life.