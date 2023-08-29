Google Duet AI will help with Gmail, Docs, and even go to meetings for you

Streamy Awards 2023 Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Google first debuted Duet AI, a new set of AI tools driven by generative AI during Google I/O 2023 earlier this year. Now, Duet is finally available to help you with all your Google Workspace needs, and it can even take meetings in Google Meet.

Duet will be available starting at $30 a month, and Google says that the AI tools will allow you to take meetings in Google Meet, even going so far as to translate those meeting notes into 18 different languages. Duet is also the powering agent behind three new features coming to Google Meet: studio look, studio lighting, and studio sound, which help ensure clean video and audio during meetings.

Furthermore, Google Duet AI is also available in multiple workspace apps, from Google Sheets to Docs and Gmail. The service can help users write emails, finish presentations, and even create slideshows in Google Slides. The features all utilize Google’s generative AI service, which generates content based on prompts and information you give it, similar to how OpenAI’s ChatGPT works.

Image source: Google

Some interesting ways you can use Google Duet to streamline your workspace process include telling it to turn a Google Dock into a deck in Slides, or even having it chart out the different bits of information in a document into a spreadsheet in Sheets. The entire process here is meant to help make users more productive by giving them tools that make their jobs easier, Google says.

But Google Duet doesn’t stop inside of Workplace or Meets. The name is a bit of an umbrella term for a ton of app-specific features that Google is launching across its very services. As noted above, large organizations will need to pay $30 monthly for access to Google Duet, though the company has yet to finalize pricing for smaller teams.

That $30 price tag is on par with Microsoft’s similarly featured Copilot AI system, which offers many similar features in the Microsoft Office apps. Still, $30 a month is a pretty penny to pay for AI tools that you’ll still see errors from, and any generative content will continue to have to be vetted by real people to make sure it’s accurate and unplagiarized. Google also plans to add AI features to Google Assistant in the future.