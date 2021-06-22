Google app keeps crashing on Android and taking out other apps – here’s how to fix it

We always tell you to install the latest operating system and app updates on iPhone and Android to enjoy the newest features and ensure that you have access to the latest security upgrades and bug fixes. But every once in a while, an app update might wreak havoc on devices, as it happened a few months ago when an Android System Webview update crashed all sorts of Google apps on Android phones. That’s the rare case where we’d advise against updating the app. It’s now that we tell you not to update the Google app on your Android device to version 12.23.16.23, as it contains a bug that leads to similar app crashes. It’s not just the Google app that will crash, but also other Google apps that are directly connected to it, including Google Assistant, Lens, Podcasts, and the Discover feed on the homescreen. Multiple devices are impacted, including Pixel, Samsung, and Motorola phones.

If you’ve already installed the buggy update, then there are a few ways to fix the problem and prevent the apps from crashing.

The simplest way of dealing with the matter until Google fixes it is to stop using any of the apps that crash. That might temporarily cripple your experience, but Google is likely to issue a permanent fix that will ensure the Google app works as intended. This will fix all the Google apps that tie into it.

The Google app bug might impact Android Auto operation and will prevent you from using voice commands to launch the Assistant. If you need to have these issues fixed before Google releases a new Google app update, there are two ways to do it.

As 9to5Google explains, the simplest one is moving to the Google app 12.24 beta version. Google app 12.23 launched on June 21st, with the 12.24 beta version being released a few hours ago.

You’ll have to head to this link to become a Google app tester to install beta 12.24. Once that’s done, the impacted Google apps will stop crashing.

The second option is going into your phone’s Settings app to uninstall the updates for the Google app. This would ensure that you stay on a stable version of the app rather than installing a beta. However, you can’t roll back the update to the version before 12.23. You’ll revert to the Google app that came with your device.

In case you choose the second option, you should know there are a few side effects. You’ll have to set up Google Assistant on your phone again and re-download Podcasts episodes. Also, once the downgrade complete, you’ll have to ensure you don’t update to version 12.23 again, which would just get you back to the buggy Google app version.