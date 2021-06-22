Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Dash Smart Shelf
    15:16 Deals

    I’m obsessed with this Amazon gadget you’ve never heard of – and it&#821…
  2. Prime Day Deals 2021
    04:05 Deals

    Amazon Prime Day deals 2021: See hundreds of the best deals right here
  3. Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
    09:09 Deals

    Get these Prime Day deals soon because they sell out every single year
  4. Prime Day Nest Thermostat Deal
    16:28 Deals

    The newest Nest Thermostat rarely goes on sale, but it’s $99.98 for Prime Day
  5. Amazon Gift Card Prime Day Deals
    07:58 Deals

    Free money is definitely Amazon’s hottest deal of Prime Day 2021
Tech

Google app keeps crashing on Android and taking out other apps – here’s how to fix it

June 22nd, 2021 at 7:31 AM
By
Google Apps Crashing

We always tell you to install the latest operating system and app updates on iPhone and Android to enjoy the newest features and ensure that you have access to the latest security upgrades and bug fixes. But every once in a while, an app update might wreak havoc on devices, as it happened a few months ago when an Android System Webview update crashed all sorts of Google apps on Android phones. That’s the rare case where we’d advise against updating the app. It’s now that we tell you not to update the Google app on your Android device to version 12.23.16.23, as it contains a bug that leads to similar app crashes. It’s not just the Google app that will crash, but also other Google apps that are directly connected to it, including Google Assistant, Lens, Podcasts, and the Discover feed on the homescreen. Multiple devices are impacted, including Pixel, Samsung, and Motorola phones.

If you’ve already installed the buggy update, then there are a few ways to fix the problem and prevent the apps from crashing.

BEST PRIME DAY DEALS: Prime Day deals 2021Amazon’s best Prime Day deals are right here with all-time low prices on so many best-sellers!

The simplest way of dealing with the matter until Google fixes it is to stop using any of the apps that crash. That might temporarily cripple your experience, but Google is likely to issue a permanent fix that will ensure the Google app works as intended. This will fix all the Google apps that tie into it.

The Google app bug might impact Android Auto operation and will prevent you from using voice commands to launch the Assistant. If you need to have these issues fixed before Google releases a new Google app update, there are two ways to do it.

As 9to5Google explains, the simplest one is moving to the Google app 12.24 beta version. Google app 12.23 launched on June 21st, with the 12.24 beta version being released a few hours ago.

You’ll have to head to this link to become a Google app tester to install beta 12.24. Once that’s done, the impacted Google apps will stop crashing.

The second option is going into your phone’s Settings app to uninstall the updates for the Google app. This would ensure that you stay on a stable version of the app rather than installing a beta. However, you can’t roll back the update to the version before 12.23. You’ll revert to the Google app that came with your device.

In case you choose the second option, you should know there are a few side effects. You’ll have to set up Google Assistant on your phone again and re-download Podcasts episodes. Also, once the downgrade complete, you’ll have to ensure you don’t update to version 12.23 again, which would just get you back to the buggy Google app version.

BEST PRIME DAY DEALS: Prime Day deals 2021Amazon’s best Prime Day deals are right here with all-time low prices on so many best-sellers!
Tags:

Chris Smith started writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on tech stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he's not writing about gadgets he miserably fails to stay away from them, although he desperately tries. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information