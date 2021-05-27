Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. How To Keep Lettuce Fresh Longer
    11:46 Deals

    Viral TikTok shows a brilliant $2 trick to keep your lettuce fresh for a month
  2. Best Sleep Aid
    12:16 Deals

    Study says this one thing is 20x more likely to help you sleep than anything else – and it’s only $20
  3. Amazon Deals
    10:26 Deals

    Today’s top deals: $30 Fire TV Stick 4K, $3.75 smart plugs with 52K 5-star ratings, big Father’s Day sale, $80 projector, more
  4. Amazon Forehead Thermometer
    14:14 Deals

    Over 1M people bought this $60 thermometer in 2020 – today, Amazon has it for $17
  5. Wyze Cam v3
    08:41 Deals

    Wyze Cam v3 has an awesome feature that colorizes night vision – and it’s just $33 at Amazon
Tech

Gmail just got a great new feature that makes it easier to back up all your photos

May 27th, 2021 at 4:17 PM
By
Gmail new feature

Google is always working to make its products and services more streamlined with updates both large and small, but sometimes the smallest updates are the most impactful.

For example, earlier this week, the company announced in a blog post that a new “Save to Photos” button is coming to Gmail that will allow users to save photo attachments in emails directly to Google Photos. The rollout of the new feature officially began on Wednesday, May 26th, and everyone with a personal Gmail account – in addition to Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers – should see the feature within the next 15 days.

Today's Top Deal 🚨 Price mistake alert 🚨 Coupon code H7RT953B plus an accidental extra discount slash #1 smart plugs to $3.75! List Price:$24.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: H7RT953B Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

As Google explains on its blog, the point of the feature is to free users from having to download photo attachments in email messages before being able to back them up on Google Photos. With the “Save to Photos” button, backing up a photo requires nothing more than a single click.

Google says that the feature will be on by default, so if you’re a Gmail user, you should see the “Save to Photos” button in the coming days (if it isn’t already active on your account). When you mouse over an image, you should see the button near the bottom of the image, next to the “Add to Drive” button. You can also find the “Save to Photos” option in the three vertical dot menu in the top-right corner of the page when you’re previewing an image fullscreen.

The only big caveat is that the feature only works with JPEG images for now. If you get a PNG or a GIF or a TIFF, you are going to have to go the old-fashioned route and download the file to your computer before you can do anything with it. Thus, whether your job requires you to send and receive photos all the time, or you’re just sick of having to download every picture that your parents send you via email, this new feature should be useful for just about anyone with a Google account.

Now, there is one other upcoming change that we should warn you of in relation to this feature. As we told you earlier this month, any new photos uploaded to the Google Photos service as of June 1st, 2021 will count towards the free 15GB of storage that comes with every Google account. In other words, from now until next Tuesday, the photos that you back up to Google Photos using the “Save to Photos” button will not count against your storage cap. If you have some precious family photos or great vacation snaps you haven’t gotten around to backing up quite yet, be sure to do so before it starts counting toward your storage limits.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information