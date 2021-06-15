Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 launch date revealed in new leak

A series of reports have claimed that Samsung will launch three new Android handsets in August in lieu of the canceled Galaxy Note 21 — the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and S21 FE handsets. A few days ago, two leakers offered separate information about the purported launch of Samsung’s new foldables. One person claimed the 2021 Fold and Flip versions will be unveiled on August 3rd, and another said the devices will be launched in stores on August 27th. Separate reports said that the more affordable Galaxy S21 FE might be postponed or delayed, as Samsung is facing supply issues with at least a key component — rumors mentioned both the Snapdragon chip from Qualcomm and the battery type that Samsung needs for the handset.

A brand new report from Korea sheds more light on the matter, seemingly confirming the previous rumors. According to a new story, the Fold 3 and Flip 3 will be unveiled and launched in August, and the S21 FE will be postponed.

Samsung’s Unpacked event will take place in the second half of the first week of August, or the second week rather than on August 3rd, Yonhap News says. The Fold 3 and Flip 3 will be unveiled at the show, and their release date is likely to be August 27th.

The report notes that Samsung wanted to announce the Galaxy S21 FE at the same event, but the company is now looking to focus marketing on the foldables. The S21 FE will be launched one or two months later than usual. Samsung is reportedly interested in popularizing foldable phones and doesn’t want to mix the Fold 3 and Flip 3 with the new “Fan Edition” handset. The report also mentions that Qualcomm’s lack of processors might have contributed to the S21 FE’s launch delay.

The report mentions several of the expected specs and features coming to the new foldables, which are in line with previous rumors. Yonhap News cites the industry and foreign media when saying the Fold 3 will feature an under-display selfie camera. The handset will also support a “Hybrid S Pen” stylus that’s meant to improve the durability of the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) screen cover.

The Flip 3 clamshell handset will feature an external display that’s supposed to be twice as large as its predecessor, the report claims. This is also in line with previous Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks.

Finally, the report says that both foldables should be 20% cheaper than their predecessors, a claim that appeared recently in other Fold 3 and Flip 3 price rumors. As with the rest of Yonhap News’ claims in this report, it’s unclear whether the information comes from new sources or it’s based on existing rumors. However, Samsung has rarely been able to keep Galaxy secrets, and it’s likely these Fold 3, and Flip 3 details are accurate.

