Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Elon Musk sends letter to Twitter to terminate Twitter acquisition agreement

HomeTechApps & Software
Andy Meek profile photo
July 8th, 2022 at 5:28 PM
By
elon musk in a car

Elon Musk is backing out of the deal to acquire social media platform Twitter, according to a letter that was sent to Twitter’s team earlier Friday.

Developing…

Shop Now Prime Day deals 2022Amazon’s best Prime Day deals are right here with all-time low prices on so many best-sellers!
Andy Meek profile photo

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

More Tech

Latest News