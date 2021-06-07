Here’s everything Apple announced at WWDC 2021 today

Every year at the Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple shows off the latest and greatest improvements to its growing slate of operating systems — and while this year’s event was once again held virtually, WWDC 2021 is proving just as exciting as ever.

Apple was expected to show off updates to all of its major operating systems, including iOS 15, macOS, tvOS 15, WatchOS 8, and iPadOS 15. But rumors suggested that it also had a few surprises up its sleeve, including the much-hyped updates to the MacBook Pro.

We’ll be updating this post as Apple announces things at WWDC, so stay tuned as the event happens. Here’s everything Apple has announced at WWDC 2021 so far.

iOS 15

Apple’s iOS got a relatively big refresh last year with iOS 14, which brought home screen widgets, the App Library, and more. That doesn’t mean this year’s update is minor though — in fact, on the contrary, there are tons of new features on offer.

FaceTime, for starters, has gotten a massive overhaul with a series of new features. Notably, the app now supports Spatial Audio, which helps make voices feel like they’re in the room with you. FaceTime has also gotten a new Grid View, and support for the new SharePlay API, which allows you to share video, audio, your screen, and more. FaceTime is also taking on Zoom, with the addition of FaceTime Links, which lets you schedule calls, and even invite friends and family with Android phones, who can join on the web. Other features include a new Portrait Mode, and the ability to leverage machine learning to focus on your voice.

Notifications are getting a revamp in iOS 15 too. For starters, notifications have gotten a fresh look, with larger images and more rounded corners. Apple has also introduced the so-called “Notification Summary,” which can be scheduled for any time during the day, and will show users an overview of their notifications.

Other aspects of iOS have gotten revamps too. The operating system now offers improved sharing features, including the ability for shared photos to automatically be brought into the Photos app from Messages. And, the iPhone now supports profiles with the new Focus feature. This allows you to set which notifications you’ll see based on things like whether you’re working, at home, working out, and so on. And, the same text-recognition tech that worked with the Apple Pencil is now available straight from the Camera app, allowing users to quickly and easily copy text from the real world. Wallet also now supports key cards for things like hotel rooms, smart locks, and more, plus it also supports digital IDs in supported states. Last but not least, Apple Maps will get support for things like elevation, improved driving graphics, and better transit line support.

iPadOS 15

Apple branched off iPadOS from iOS a few years ago, and this year it gets a number of new features that make it more productive and capable.

For starters, Apple is adding home screen widgets to the iPad, which is a feature that was brought to iOS 14 last year. There are some new widgets to add, including an Apple TV widget, Game Center widget, and Files widget. Also brought over from iOS is the App Library, which is also available in the iPadOS dock, and the Translate app.

Perhaps more important are the updates to iPadOS’ multitasking features. In iPadOS 15, users can now more easily switch to Split View or Slideover with the three-dot menu at the top of a window. And, the new “Shelf” feature allows users to see virtual desktops when they switch apps.

Notes is getting some improvements in iPadOS 15 too. For example, you can now create “Quick Notes” in iPadOS, which lets you quickly and easily create a note from any app or window.

Other stuff

Even iCloud got some love at WWDC 2021. The service got a new Account Recovery feature, and a Digital Legacy feature that allows users to pass their data on to their family members when they pass away. iCloud is getting the Apple subscription treatment too, with iCloud+. iCloud+ subscribers will get access to a new email forwarding feature called Hide My Email, along with support for unlimited HomeKit Secure Video cameras.

AirPods are getting a few updates too. Notably, Spatial Audio now finally supports Apple’s tvOS, plus users will be able to see and track AirPods in the Find My app.

Next up is Apple Health, which will now help users track and learn more about changed in their overall health. For example, the Health app will now track users’ “Walking Steadiness,” which determines if users are steady when they walk, or if they’re at risk of falling. And, the app now supports “Trends,” which can give insight into potential health issues, and show improvements in things like your average steps. Last but not least is Health Sharing, which allows users to see trends and health data for their family members.

This story is developing…

