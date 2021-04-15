Launched in late 2020, Fitness+ is the kind of Apple service that can help you make the most of your Apple Watch… as long as you’re willing to spend $9.99 per month for the exercise program or buy the Apple One bundle that includes Fitness+ support. The Apple One Premier option is priced at $29.95 per month, but for that price, you get access to Music, TV+, News+, Arcade, and iCloud storage on top of Fitness+ workouts.

No matter how you pay for it, you can share Fitness+ with up to five family members. And Apple just announced a Fitness+ upgrade that includes the kind of workouts your whole family should be able to enjoy.

Fitness+ is built around the Apple Watch, so everyone using the app will need one of Apple’s wearables on their wrists, and the good news is the Apple Watch 3 is still available from Apple. The device is a great choice for both younger and older users — although the newer SE model would be an even better option for the elderly.

Apple’s Fitness+ announcement on Thursday concerns three categories of users, including older adults, and that’s what makes it so great. If you’ve been looking to convince your parents to exercise more, especially during the pandemic, the new Workout for Older Adults category will come in handy.

The series delivers eight workouts that can be done with a light dumbbell or just bodyweight. They feature modifications with a chair or against the wall and include various trainers who will guide users through strength, yoga, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and dance exercises. Each workout is 10 minutes long and can be done independently or together with other Fitness+ workouts.

Workouts for Beginners might also be helpful for various members of your family, including Apple Watch users who need a starting point for their at-home exercises. They’re meant to help build confidence before moving to other workouts and help those who have taken an extended break from working out get back into shape. They include yoga, strength, and HIIT sessions.

Finally, the Fitness+ bundle includes Workouts for Pregnancy, which will help women stay active for the duration of their pregnancy. The category consists of 10 workouts across strength, core, and mindful cooldown. Each workout lasts 10 minutes and can accommodate every stage of the pregnancy and any fitness level. They will include tips for increased comfort as the body changes, such as using a pillow for certain types of exercises. Like the Workouts for Older Adults, these sessions can be done on their own or combined with other routines.

Fitness+ is also getting a few new trainers and adding Jane Fonda for the walking workouts, where she will share stories, photos, and her favorite songs. The new features will be available on Fitness+ on April 19th.

