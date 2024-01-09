Apple releases new iOS 17.3 beta to developers after boot loop issue

After a few weeks since the release of the first iOS 17.3 beta, Apple seeded the second testing version. Unfortunately, right after the new build was available, developers complained that they had found their devices stuck in a boot loop. One of the reasons was a back tap setting causing the device to crash.

Now, the company is seeding a new iOS 17.3 beta build to developers so they can continue to test this upcoming operating system update. Alongside the changes is a new Stolen Device Protection feature, which will be available soon to all iPhone users.

That said, here’s what you can expect from this operating system update so far:

Stolen Device Protection: This new layer of protection helps you keep your data safe if your iPhone is stolen. Face ID authentication is required for viewing passwords or passkeys, turning off Lost Mode, erasing all contents, and more.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Apple Music Collaborative Playlists: In 2024, you’ll be able to invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They will be able to add, reorder, and remove songs.

React to Collaborative Playlists: Unavailable with the iOS 17.2 beta, iOS 17.3 beta adds the ability to react with an emoji to a song someone added to a collaborative playlist.

Journal app settings: With the new testing version, Apple is adding more options to the Journal app settings, such as enabling media and Apple Music suggestions, cellular data usage, and more.

Apple is also releasing the third beta versions of iPadOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, macOS 14.3, and tvOS 17.3.

With iOS 17.2, Cupertino added several features that have been delayed from the original iOS 17 launch, such as: