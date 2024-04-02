Apple issues major iWork update with new iPad features ahead of OLED iPad Pro release

Almost seven months after its last update, Apple is bringing version 14.0 to the iWork suite, adding new features for Pages, Keynote, and Numbers. iPhone, iPad, and Mac users can take advantage of the new functions, although there’s a focus on the iPad – could that be a hint that a new OLED iPad Pro is coming?

These new features of the iWork suite focus on collaboration, file support improvement, and new shortcuts for the iPad keyboard. Here’s what you get once you update to version 14.0.

Pages

On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse

Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative document for the first time

Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad

Additional stability and performance improvements

Keynote

Add a new look to your slides with the Dynamic Colour, Minimalist Light, and Minimalist Dark themes

Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative presentation for the first time

Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad

On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse

Improved compatibility for slide transitions when importing and exporting Microsoft PowerPoint files

Additional stability and performance improvements

Numbers

Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative spreadsheet for the first time

Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad

On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse

Additional stability and performance improvements

BGR will let you know if we discover anything else with this iWork suite update.