Apple issues major iWork update with new iPad features ahead of OLED iPad Pro release

By
Published Apr 2nd, 2024 12:42PM EDT
iWork suite Apple Pencil hover AI
Image: Apple Inc.

Almost seven months after its last update, Apple is bringing version 14.0 to the iWork suite, adding new features for Pages, Keynote, and Numbers. iPhone, iPad, and Mac users can take advantage of the new functions, although there’s a focus on the iPad – could that be a hint that a new OLED iPad Pro is coming?

These new features of the iWork suite focus on collaboration, file support improvement, and new shortcuts for the iPad keyboard. Here’s what you get once you update to version 14.0.

Pages

  • On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse
  • Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative document for the first time
  • Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad
  • Additional stability and performance improvements

Keynote

  • Add a new look to your slides with the Dynamic Colour, Minimalist Light, and Minimalist Dark themes
  • Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative presentation for the first time
  • Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad
  • On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse
  • Improved compatibility for slide transitions when importing and exporting Microsoft PowerPoint files
  • Additional stability and performance improvements

Numbers

  • Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative spreadsheet for the first time
  • Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad
  • On iPad, press and hold the Command key on a connected keyboard to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs using a trackpad or mouse
  • Additional stability and performance improvements

BGR will let you know if we discover anything else with this iWork suite update.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

