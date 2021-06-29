Here’s a long list of gadgets Apple says you should keep away from medical devices

As excited as we get about new technology, not everyone can buy a new smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch without first reading up on the risks that the device might present.

As Apple explains in a recently updated support page, many of its products contain magnets or components with electromagnetic fields that could potentially interfere with medical devices, and users of such devices should be aware of that before they pick up a new iPhone, Apple Watch, or pair of AirPods. As such, the company has updated the page to list all of the products it sells that contain magnets, and you won’t be surprised to see that the list is rather extensive.

Here’s a complete list of Apple products containing magnets (up to date as of June 25th): AirPods and charging cases AirPods and Charging Case

AirPods and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories Apple Watch

Apple Watch bands with magnets

Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories

HomePod HomePod

HomePod mini

iPad and accessories iPad

iPad mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios

iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPhone and MagSafe accessories iPhone 12 models

MagSafe accessories

Mac and accessories Mac mini

Mac Pro

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Apple Pro Display XDR