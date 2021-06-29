Here’s a long list of gadgets Apple says you should keep away from medical devices

As excited as we get about new technology, not everyone can buy a new smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch without first reading up on the risks that the device might present.
As Apple explains in a recently updated support page, many of its products contain magnets or components with electromagnetic fields that could potentially interfere with medical devices, and users of such devices should be aware of that before they pick up a new iPhone, Apple Watch, or pair of AirPods. As such, the company has updated the page to list all of the products it sells that contain magnets, and you won’t be surprised to see that the list is rather extensive.
Here’s a complete list of Apple products containing magnets (up to date as of June 25th):
AirPods and charging cases
- AirPods and Charging Case
- AirPods and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Max and Smart Case
Apple Watch and accessories
- Apple Watch
- Apple Watch bands with magnets
- Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories
HomePod
- HomePod
- HomePod mini
iPad and accessories
- iPad
- iPad mini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
- iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard for iPad
iPhone and MagSafe accessories
- iPhone 12 models
- MagSafe accessories
Mac and accessories
- Mac mini
- Mac Pro
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- Apple Pro Display XDR
Beats
- Beats Flex
- Beats X
- PowerBeats Pro
- UrBeats3
"Under certain conditions, magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices," Apple writes on its support site. "For example, implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. To avoid any potential interactions with these types of medical devices, keep your Apple product a safe distance away from your medical device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). Consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines."