A piece of paper might fix the worst thing about the Nintendo Switch

Last week, Nintendo announced a new Switch with a 7-inch OLED display. It was not the Switch Pro that had been hinted at in rumors, but it was an upgrade of sorts. In addition to improving the screen, Nintendo also enhanced the audio and updated its awful kickstand. But as the dust settled, several publications had the same question about the OLED Switch. Did Nintendo fix the Joy-Con drift problem that has been plaguing the console since its 2017 launch?

The answer was not especially encouraging. Nintendo said that “the Joy-Con controller configuration and functionality did not change with Nintendo Switch system (OLED model).” The Joy-Con controllers that ship alongside the OLED model will be identical to the old controllers.

If you’ve owned a Nintendo Switch for more than a year, chances are that you’ve experienced Joy-Con drift. Your character might suddenly start moving without input from you. That’s because those inputs are being registered by the analog sticks independent of what you’re doing. Nintendo has yet to issue a full explanation, even as it offers to repair controllers free of charge.

It’s almost unbelievable that Nintendo hasn’t fixed this problem after four and a half years, but as of this week, someone else might have. In a new video, YouTuber Victorstk shows how he “permanently” fixed the drifting issue on his Joy-Con controllers. As you can see in the video, simply putting pressure on the affected Joy-Con appears to stop the drifting. So what’s the solution? Cut out a 1-millimeter piece of paper or cardboard and pop it inside your Joy-Con.

Victorstk offers a more detailed explanation in the video, which you can watch below. But the idea is that over time with continued use, the metal clamps inside the Joy-Con loosen. The metal then loses contact with the pads beneath the analog sticks, making readings imprecise.

It’s unclear if this fix will work for everyone, but as long as you’re willing to take apart a Joy-Con, it’s a much less tedious solution than sending a controller to Nintendo and waiting weeks for the company to repair and return it. You can see exactly how Victorstk fixed his Joy-Cons below:

