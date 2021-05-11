Intel on Tuesday announced the high-end next-gen laptop chips that will compete against Apple’s M1 MacBooks. The new Intel Core H-series processors, called Tiger Lake-H, will deliver high-end performance suitable for gaming as well as other demanding activities. Intel also unveiled the latest Intel vPro H-series Processors and the Intel Xeon W-11000 series to power equally fast business notebooks. On top of the performance improvements, the chips made for enterprise-ready laptops will also come with improved built-in security features to prevent hacking.

Intel did not mention any new product names in its announcement but teased that more than 80 devices will be available later this year. Several notebook vendors have already announced their own machines ready to run on Intel’s 11th-gen processors, including Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer.

Acer

Acer unveiled on Tuesday three laptops featuring the brand new Tiger Lake-H chips as well as the brand new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs. We’re looking at the new Predator Triton 300, the Predator Helios 300, and the Acer Nitro 5. The full specs are available at this link.

Prices will start at $999 for the Nitro 5 in June and $1,699 for the Triton 300 in July. Acer is yet to disclose the Helios 300’s price.

Asus

Asus announced on Tuesday that it’s bringing the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs to various ROG and TUF gaming notebooks, pairing the GPUs with Intel’s 11th-gen processors. Gamers will have to choose from multiple options and configurations in the Zephyrus series, including M16, G14, G15, and S17. The latter is a brand new premium gaming laptop with top-of-the-line specs.

Dell

Dell is bringing the new 11th-gen Intel processors to various new notebooks, including devices made for creators and professionals and dedicated gaming laptops. The list includes Precision 5560, Precision 5760, XPS 15 and XPS 17 devices, as well as the Precision 7000 Series mobile workstations.

On the gaming side of things, the new Alienware m15 R6 and Dell G15 will get the 11th-gen Intel Core H-series treatment. In the near future, the Alienware X17 will also get the new chips this summer, with Dell teasing an Alienware Update Twitch Stream reveal for June 1st.

“Touching down later this summer, X Series will feature a series of new, proprietary, thermal technologies to balance power and style in the thinnest gaming laptops we’ve ever made,” Dell says. “It’s so full of patent-pending technology, we’ll need a separate announcement to share the details.” Check out Dell’s announcement at this link.

Gigabyte

Gigabyte announced on Tuesday a variety of new laptops of its own, including the 15-inch inch G5 and 17-inch G7 gaming laptops; the Aorus 15P, Aorus 17G, and Aorus 17X gaming laptops; and the Aero 15 OLED and Aero 17 HDR creator notebooks.

Make sure to explore the links above to get a sense of what’s available from each of the new Gigabyte laptops in terms of configurations. The G5 and G7 models will be the most affordable ones, starting at $1,149. The Aorus machines start slightly higher, at $1,599 and $2,099, and theAero devices targeting professions are even more expensive, starting at $1,799 and $2,499.

HP

ZBook Fury G8, ZBook Power G8, and ZBook Studio G8 are the unnecessarily complicatedly named new HP laptops ready to deliver the power that Intel raved on about in its announcement. They target professional creators and power users, with the ZBook Studio being the “world’s most powerful mobile workstation of its size,” according to HP. The Fury is “the world’s most expandable 15-inch mobile workstation and world’s most customizable 17-inch workstation,” supposed to bring desktop-grade performance into a slim laptop design. The Power is HP’s most affordable mobile workstation.

Prices aren’t available at this time, but the Power is set to launch in June, followed by the new Studio and Fury in July — choose yours at this link.

Lenovo

Lenovo updated its Legion gaming laptops with new Intel and Nvidia hardware. These are the 16-inch Legion 7i, 16-inch Legion 5i Pro, and 15-inch and 17-inch Legion 5i — Lenovo also announced a new 24.5-inch gaming monitor, the Legion Y25-30, which supports 360Hz refresh rates. The more expensive laptops feature 165Hz displays to go with all that gaming power.

The Legion 5i is the most affordable model in the lineup, starting at $969.99, with deliveries beginning in June. The Legion 7i is at the top end of the spectrum, starting at $1,769.99. The 7i and 5i Pro will be available in June — hit this link for more detailed information about the three new Lenovo gaming laptops.

MSI

MSI is going after the 16-inch MacBook Pro with its brand new Creator Z16 laptop. The machine features a 16-inch touchscreen display that supports 120Hz refresh rates and targets the professionals who might want a MacBook Pro-like device but running Windows.

Other MSI models will get access to the new Intel 11th-gen chips, including the Creator 17, as well as the Katana and Sword models. MSI has updated several of its other gaming laptops with the new Tiger Lake-H chips and the latest Nvidia GPUs.

There are 13 new MSI notebook configurations to choose from — you’ll find the full rundown of specs and features for each of them at this link.

Razer

The Blade 15 Advanced is the new Intel 11th-gen H-series you’re looking for from Razer. The new line includes a 15-inch machine that’s just 15.8mm thick, with Razer saying it’s the smallest 15-inch gaming laptop featuring RTX graphics. The laptops will be available for preorder on May 17th, starting at $2,299 — here’s where you can get started.



