Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 17 Google Glasses Apple Watch Battery Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
58% OFF: Incogni stops data brokers & spam
Home Science News

Officials say they finally eradicated murder hornets from the US

By
Published Dec 19th, 2024 12:53PM EST
murder hornet
Image: Cherry/Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Murder hornets, known more formally as the northern giant hornet after the Entomological Society of America changed its name, are an invasive species of killer wasps that can wipe out entire hives of bees with ease. These terrifyingly named wasps have been a growing concern for the northwest in recent years, though, officials now say the murder hornet invasion has been eradicated.

These invasive bee killers first appeared in Washington State roughly five years ago, creating a state of panic as officials began investigating the appearance of bee carcasses like they were bodies at crime scenes. They even asked the public to send in tips about potential locations for the hornets.

It only expanded from there as officials worked to eradicate the murder hornet invasion. Traps were set, search grids were created, and soon, entomologists in the state were able to capture some of the wasps and attach tracking devices to them. They used these to trace the hornets back to their nests, where they were able to eliminate them.

This, wild attack plan seems to have worked, too, as state and federal agencies revealed this month that they believe they have successfully eradicated the species from the hot spot, and possibly even the nation. This has, hopefully dispelled fears that the wasps might spread rapidly throughout the U.S. and establish itself.

If the murder hornet invasion had managed to spread, it would have turned out very poorly for our country. Not only do murder hornet stings hurt immensely, but these bee killers are also capable of wiping out entire hives and even stinging through the protective suits that beekeepers use to protect themselves. Sure, bees can fight back against them, but it doesn’t always end well.

As such, the news that officials have eradicated the murder hornets from the states is great news to end the year on.

Don’t Miss: Every world map you’ve seen is wrong – this is what maps should look like

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News