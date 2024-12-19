Officials say they finally eradicated murder hornets from the US

Murder hornets, known more formally as the northern giant hornet after the Entomological Society of America changed its name, are an invasive species of killer wasps that can wipe out entire hives of bees with ease. These terrifyingly named wasps have been a growing concern for the northwest in recent years, though, officials now say the murder hornet invasion has been eradicated.

These invasive bee killers first appeared in Washington State roughly five years ago, creating a state of panic as officials began investigating the appearance of bee carcasses like they were bodies at crime scenes. They even asked the public to send in tips about potential locations for the hornets.

It only expanded from there as officials worked to eradicate the murder hornet invasion. Traps were set, search grids were created, and soon, entomologists in the state were able to capture some of the wasps and attach tracking devices to them. They used these to trace the hornets back to their nests, where they were able to eliminate them.

This, wild attack plan seems to have worked, too, as state and federal agencies revealed this month that they believe they have successfully eradicated the species from the hot spot, and possibly even the nation. This has, hopefully dispelled fears that the wasps might spread rapidly throughout the U.S. and establish itself.

If the murder hornet invasion had managed to spread, it would have turned out very poorly for our country. Not only do murder hornet stings hurt immensely, but these bee killers are also capable of wiping out entire hives and even stinging through the protective suits that beekeepers use to protect themselves. Sure, bees can fight back against them, but it doesn’t always end well.

As such, the news that officials have eradicated the murder hornets from the states is great news to end the year on.