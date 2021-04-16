Undeclared allergens are one of the most common reasons for a food product to be recalled. It can happen for any number of reasons, but all of them are totally preventable if a manufacturer has everything in order. I mean, you just need the food to make it into the correct packaging and have that packaging list the correct ingredients. Simple, right? Apparently not, because we have yet another recall for the same issue, and this time it’s the ever-popular Trader Joe’s brand that is at the center of it.

In a new recall bulletin posted by the FDA, Snak King Corporation of California announces the recall of Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips that were across a whopping 23 states. The chips were sold in plastic packaging that fails to note that milk is one of the ingredients. Milk is a potentially harmful allergen for some people, and those with a sensitivity to milk may experience life-threatening allergic reactions if they were to consume the product accidentally, without realizing that milk was present.

Here’s what the recall has to say:

Snak King Corporation of City of Industry, CA is voluntarily recalling 9 ounce packages of “Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips” with a sell by date of 08/09/21 and 08/10/21 due to a potential of an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The chips were sold in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Washington DC, Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. That’s a pretty massive recall.

The bags are 9 ounces and have “sell by” dates of 8/09/21 through 8/11/21. The company says it has not received any reports of illness as a result of someone eating the mislabeled chips. The company is asking that anyone who purchased the recalled food return it to the store where they purchased it for a full refund. You can also contact the company:

Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00PM Pacific at 626-363-7711.

One interesting thing about the recall is that it doesn’t actually say what problem led to the chips not having the proper labeling. In many cases, when a product is recalled due to an undeclared allergen it’s due to the food being placed in the incorrect packaging. That doesn’t appear to be the case here, as the bags clearly state the correct name of the food product and, presumably, were being used well before this recall with no issue. Somewhere along the line, the declaration of milk as an ingredient disappeared and now the food is recalled nationwide.

