Alien bodies were discovered in ancient mines, so-called UFO expert claims

A so-called UFO expert claims to have discovered alien corpses in an ancient mine in Cusco, Peru. The National Autonomous University of Mexico analyzed the remains and claims that the remains are at least 1,000 years old.

Jaime Maussan, a journalist and ufologist, claims that the mummified specimens found in the ancient mines are of a non-terrestrial evolution. The corpses are much smaller than an adult human and feature eyes, a nose, and a mouth that are clearly discernible on their faces.

This isn’t the first time that Jaime Maussan has claimed that alien remains were discovered. Previous attempts at these claims have been debunked afterward, though, which obviously adds some skepticism to this particular claim. However, this instance has seen Maussan in front of a congressional session in Mexico City, which means he made these claims under oath.

🚨 Jaime Maussan presenta dos cuerpos íntegros de supuestos extraterrestres disecados en la Cámara de Diputados.#VIDEO : Maru Rojas pic.twitter.com/cnaJk7kjAx — Grupo Fórmula (@Radio_Formula) September 13, 2023

So, if the remains are not those of alien corpses, then Maussan could be looking at some serious consequences. Ryan Graves, the executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, was also present at the hearing. Graves is one of three American veterans who were also present and provided evidence of alien existence and UFOs during the U.S. congressional hearing about UFOs back in July.

This isn’t the first time that UFOs and evidence of alien existence on Earth have come into the spotlight. Previously, we’ve seen reports that there are UFOs buried at the bottom of the ocean, as well as reports from NASA and others on the possibility of UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena), which is the new term given to UFOs.

Ultimately, it’s unclear if these remains are actually alien corpses, some lost human evolution, or even some strange deformed remains. Perhaps more research into their existence will provide us with more answers. For the time being, though, it is an intriguing possibility.