You’re getting an extra $600 stimulus check soon if you live in this one state

The coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, not by a long shot. Cases of the much more transmissible Delta variant are surging across the US. Battered industries across multiple sectors are still dealing with the pandemic’s economic shock. And a new stimulus check is still regarded in some corners as a potent tool for helping people get back on their feet amid the pandemic. This is why at least one state is about to do something new along these lines.

The state is California, and what’s new is the $600 stimulus check coming soon to residents making less than $75,000. It comes as the federal government, itself, is about to kick off a whole new wave of checks. In a little over two weeks from now, a 6-month wave of checks from Uncle Sam (for up to $300 each) is set to begin. But more on that in a moment.

Today's Top Deal

Our readers made Kasa's new smart plugs the #1 new release — get them at the lowest price ever! List Price: $26.99 Price: $24.29 You Save: $2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

A new stimulus check in California

In the Golden State, lawmakers on Monday night passed a $262.6 billion budget. It includes $8 billion in stimulus checks for millions of Californians, tied to their income level. Gov. Gavin Newsom had proposed these $600 stimulus checks back in May. Also important to note, they’re a second round of $600 checks. Families with dependent children might also get an extra $500, on top of that.

“No state, including this state, has ever rebated more direct dollars back into the pockets of taxpayers,” Newsom told reporters after unveiling his budget.

Even better: As noted above, this will also be a nice complement to the federal government’s new, forthcoming series of stimulus payments. Which is only days away from getting underway.

What about the rest of us?

New checks stemming from an expansion of the federal child tax credit begin on July 15. The IRS is distributing those checks between now and December, on the 15th of each month. Except for August, since the 15th falls on a Sunday that month (forcing the tax agency to shift the payment to August 13). And something on the order of 36 million American families are eligible to receive these checks, which will total up to $3,600 for each eligible child.

Don’t worry about investigating your own eligibility, however. The IRS says it’s mailing out two sets of letters to eligible recipients. The first letter will tell families that they’re eligible for these checks, while the second letter goes into specific detail about what’s coming.

Other important facts to know about these new payments:

The $1.9 trillion stimulus legislation President Biden signed in March allows for an expanded federal child tax credit of up to $3,600 for children younger than age 6. The amount is up to $3,000 for children between ages six and 17. And these payments are available to families who make up to $75,000 (if single); $112,500 for heads of household; and $150,000 for married couples.

Today's Top Deal

Our readers made Kasa's new smart plugs the #1 new release — get them at the lowest price ever! List Price: $26.99 Price: $24.29 You Save: $2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission