You’re about to get a new stimulus check no one else gets if you live in this one state

By now, most people are probably aware that a massive new stimulus check program from the IRS began at the end of last week. The tax agency on Thursday started sending out the first of what will be six new stimulus checks between now and the end of this year. The checks are going out to families with children. And they will, at a minimum, put a few extra hundred dollars in their pocket each month. But the story is even better for one state in particular, which brings us to details of a new California stimulus check effort.

California stimulus check details

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state budget deal last week, benefits of which include the following. Among other things, millions of Californians who make between $30,000 and $75,000 a year will get an extra $600 payment later this fall. As we noted in this previous post, the payments are expected to go out sometime in early September. And they’re an extension of the California stimulus effort that already sent out $600 stimulus checks to low-income state residents.

Even better, for families with children: They’ll qualify for an additional $500, on top of the $600 noted above. However, California residents who got $600 as part of an earlier round of stimulus payments won’t be eligible for this new $600 payment.

The Golden State Stimulus is the largest tax rebate in U.S. history that will go directly to middle class Californians & families. Nearly 2/3 of Californians will now qualify for a stimulus check of $600. Learn more: https://t.co/6324EI9sRf pic.twitter.com/uvKSJmrW3G — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 18, 2021

The governor’s office immediately hailed this as the largest economic recovery package in the state’s history. “California is roaring back from this pandemic because we have your back,” the governor said, in a news release. “It’s in that spirit that we’ve used California’s historic surplus to make historic investments … We’re providing direct relief to struggling families and money into the pockets of small business owners across the state.”

Rental assistance, and more

Newsom’s office estimates that almost two-thirds of state residents qualify for the new $600 California stimulus check. And among other facets of this new stimulus plan:

California is also now offering the largest renter assistance package of any state in the US. There’s a total of $5.2 billion to help low-income renters and landlords that’s included. The help is intended to cover 100% of back rent. And not just that, but also prospective rent for several months into the future. The California stimulus plan also includes an additional $2 billion for overdue water and utility bills.

The California stimulus check plan also purports to include the largest small business relief program in the nation. The plan invests $1.5 billion to expand the state’s small business direct grant program to $4 billion. And that’s on top of $6.2 billion in tax relief. Another $500 million in new grants will also be used to create opportunities for workers who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

