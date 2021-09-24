Your fourth stimulus check is going out right now if you live in this state

Two out of every three residents in the most populous state in the US are eligible to get a new stimulus payment. That’s according to reports about the wave of California stimulus checks going out now, which will see many families get $600 payments. While families with dependents may get as much as $1,100.

Round one of the checks included some 600,000 and went out to eligible California residents at the end of August. A second batch sent checks last week to around 2 million California residents. The administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who successfully withstood a recall election challenge, pushed for these $600 stimulus checks earlier this year. According to California officials, they’re going out now every two weeks — and they amount to a kind of fourth stimulus payment for many residents of the state.

California stimulus checks going out now

These checks are part of an overall $100 billion relief initiative. One that Newsom’s office has said qualifies as “the biggest state tax rebate” in the history of the country. “The California Comeback Plan focuses on providing relief to those that need it most and major investments to address the state’s most persistent challenges,” Newsom’s office explained this summer. “The plan provides immediate cash relief to middle-class families and businesses hit hardest by the pandemic, creating the biggest state tax rebate in American history and the largest small business relief package in the nation.”

This also comes against the backdrop of more stimulus checks at the federal level. With those set to continue through the end of this year.

Last week, the third child tax credit stimulus payment went out to recipients around the US, including in California. These checks are putting a few hundred extra dollars each month, through December, into the bank accounts of eligible recipients.

The eligibility for those payments largely hinges on having a child of the correct age. Meanwhile, here’s who’s eligible for the California checks.

California payments — who gets them

Image source: Jason Raff/Adobe

One of the main requirements is that recipients were California residents for more than half of 2020. And that includes being a California resident on the date the stimulus check is issued.

Recipients must also have filed their 2020 taxes by October 15 of this year. They cannot be claimed as another taxpayer’s dependent. And their California adjusted gross income for 2020 should be no more than $75,000.

“Harnessing the largest surplus in state history, we’re making transformative investments across the board that will help bring all our communities roaring back from the pandemic — and pay dividends for generations to come,” Governor Newsom said about the plan that includes these California stimulus checks.

The new release from Newsom’s office continues, asserting that: “Governor Newsom believes California can’t go back to normal, because normal was never good enough.”