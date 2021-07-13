Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Best TV Deals
    11:54 Deals

    The best TV deals in the country are at Amazon today, with prices from $130
  2. Amazon Deals
    10:03 Deals

    Today’s top deals: Massive 4K TV sale on Amazon, $26 waterproof speaker, $24 true wi…
  3. Mosquito Bite Relief
    16:18 Deals

    This $10 Amazon find with 19,000 5-star reviews really stops mosquito bites from itching
  4. Amazon Forehead Thermometer
    13:10 Deals

    The $60 thermometer bought by 1M+ people in 2020 is only $19.99 right now at Amazon
  5. Fire TV Stick 4K Price
    08:49 Deals

    Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K just got a big surprise discount
Politics

We’re 2 days away from new stimulus checks – here’s how much you’ll get

July 13th, 2021 at 1:59 PM
By
Stimulus check status

The IRS is just days away from updating the stimulus check status for some 36 million families who’ve been waiting on a new payment to arrive. Two days away, in fact, since the tax agency is set to begin sending out the new stimulus checks on Thursday. And it will continue doing so once a month, through the end of this year.

On July 15, millions of Americans are getting the first of six new stimulus checks. One that’s actually an advance payment of a tax credit. That makes this next one a little different from the three separate stimulus checks they’ve received so far since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. That said, here’s everything you need to know about how much is coming, and when.

Today's Top Deal Cook perfect steak and chicken every time with this brilliant Amazon find — now on sale! List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Stimulus check status – how much you’re getting

The $1.9 trillion stimulus law that President Biden signed in March made these new stimulus checks possible. It expanded the federal child tax credit, among other things. Which will now give families with children under age six up to $3,600 per child.

For kids between the ages of six and 17, the amount is $3,000 for each child.

How all this will work: Families will get half of their designated amount next year, as a tax credit. The rest will be spread out across six monthly checks, between this month and December.

Generally, these new monthly checks will be for either $250 or $300, per eligible child. So, for example, let’s say a two-parent household has one 5-year-old daughter. The new child tax credit will give them $1,800 (half of the full $3,600 benefit) next year, after they’ve filed their federal taxes. They’ll get the other half in the form of the six monthly stimulus payments. Those will be for $300 each (6 x $300 = $1,800).

Other details to know

The Child Tax Credit Update Portal available at IRS.gov should tell you everything you’d want to know about your new stimulus check status.

As far as when these six payments will arrive, that will happen on the 15th of each month, starting Thursday. The one exception is August, since the 15th falls on a Sunday next month. That means recipients will get their second of these six new checks on Friday, August 13.

That IRS portal, meanwhile, also lets you easily make changes right there on the site that will impact your stimulus check status. For example, by updating your bank account details right there.

These new payments will either come as paper checks or electronic direct deposits. If the IRS doesn’t have your bank account on file yet, your payment Thursday will come as a paper check. If you add a bank account before August 2, it will apply to the August 13 payments. As well as to the remaining stimulus check payments after that one.

Today's Top Deal Cook perfect steak and chicken every time with this brilliant Amazon find — now on sale! List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to outlets like Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found hunched protectively over his burgeoning collection of vinyl, as well as nursing his Whovianism and bingeing on a variety of TV shows you probably don’t like.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information