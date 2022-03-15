The Senate just passed a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent for some reason

A land war has broken out in Europe, inflation is skyrocketing, gas prices are at a record high. Don’t worry, though; the US Senate has just passed a bill that tackles one of the most pressing issues of the moment — to make Daylight Savings Time permanent.

I’m sure there are sound arguments to be made for why this is something the upper chamber of Congress should spend its time on. Not that I can be bothered to come up with any myself, since it takes all of a couple of seconds to switch your clocks over (while computers and smartphones just go ahead and do it for you, you lazy bums). The Senate’s Daylight Savings bill, nevertheless, still needs a companion bill passed in the US House of Representatives. As well as President Biden’s signature.

DON’T MISS: Deals: AirPods Pro sale, $14 bed pillows, $200 off MacBook Pro, more

What states do not follow daylight savings time?

On Sunday, March 13, most of the US moved its clocks ahead one hour. This was a resumption of Daylight Savings Time, while the US will resume “standard time” in November by setting clocks back one hour. Meanwhile, a few parts of the US don’t follow Daylight Savings Time at all. They include Hawaii and most of Arizona. As well as Guam, American Samoa, the US Virgin Islands, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

US Senate Daylight Savings bill

This is for everyone who hates changing their clocks twice a year. The Senate just passed a measure making daylight savings time permanent. https://t.co/8sCn1YiaPG — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) March 15, 2022

Notwithstanding how excited some Senators (we’re looking at you, Kyrsten Sinema) appeared when the final vote on this bill was taken on Tuesday, it cannot be overstated how idiotic the Daylight Savings Time whiners come off. It beggars any justification, for example, for a publication like Politico to describe, in the second graf of this story, the nation’s latest “spring forward” as “stressful.”

Are you kidding me?

Moreover, we have Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio to thank for this bill that was titled the Sushine Protection Act. At least someone is out there protecting the sunshine. “If we can get this passed, we don’t have to keep doing this stupidity anymore,” Rubio reportedly said about the measure. “Why we would enshrine this in our laws and keep it for so long is beyond me.”

Said Sinema, while presiding over the Senate on Tuesday: “Oh, I love it.”

The US actually tried this before

Again, I’m sorry, but the world feels like it’s literally on fire right now, and there’s a greater chance of me sitting down and eating some chicken nuggets from McDonald’s with Vladimir Putin before I find a droplet of sympathy to spare over any of this.

Meanwhile, here’s a fun fact.

The US actually tried this before. Permanent Daylight Savings time, that is. People hated it, and we didn’t keep it. Congressmen and women are such astute students of history, apparently, that they figured this time will be the keeper.