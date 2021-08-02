The next stimulus check wave is coming next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The last stimulus checks — which were the first installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were only sent out about two weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — August 13, to be specific. It’s the second in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children.

Next stimulus check ETA

The 15th of each month, through December, is supposed to be the date that each of these six checks is distributed from the IRS (either as a bank direct deposit or mailed as a paper check). This month, however, is the lone exception. Because August 15 falls on a Sunday, the IRS is backing up the payment date to Friday, August 13. Meaning, that’s the date that direct deposits should show up in bank accounts. And it’s the date that paper checks will be put into the mail (they’ll take another couple of days or so to arrive at their destination, of course).

As for who will actually be receiving one of these next stimulus checks? By way of a quick recap, these are specifically for families with eligible children. The children, however many there are, must fall into one of two age brackets. If you’re a parent of a child or children under the age of six (or if yours are no older than age 17), you’ll probably receive one of these next checks. “Probably” being the operative word.

This IRS portal has the full list of eligibility details, including income requirements. Scroll down to the bottom of that page and click the blue “Check Your Eligibility” button to get started.

Additional details

Your child tax credit payment will be smaller if you make:

$150,000 as a married couple filing a joint return (or if filing as a qualifying widow or widower);

$112,500, if filing as head of household; or

$75,000 if you’re a single filer or are married and filing a separate return.

As far as the payments themselves, each of your six monthly checks will total $250 for each child you have between ages six through 17. The amount is $300/month for each child under age six. And the next stimulus check dates, after August 13, are September 15, October 15, November 15, and December 15.

Here’s another important thing to remember. If you add up all six of those checks you receive, you’re also getting that amount again next year. Just as a single lump sum, instead. It will come in the form of a tax credit when you file your federal taxes in 2022.

