This was an inevitable stimulus check update that was going to come at some point, and now it seems the moment has arrived: The IRS has reportedly sent out the final batch of $1,400 payments stemming from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation that President Biden signed into law a little more than a month ago now.

Recipients of Veterans Affairs benefits should get their $1,400 stimulus check today, which marks the final disbursement of stimulus payments. According to the IRS, recipients of this round of checks includes “veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments who don’t normally file a tax return,” with most of these checks being distributed as an electronic direct deposit following the initiation of the process late last week.

We’re still waiting to hear from the IRS when a disbursement of paper checks will begin as part of this final round of stimulus checks. The way to check on the status of the payment, though, is the same as it’s always been — by using the “Get My Payment” portal available via the IRS website.

The IRS said back on March 30 that most recipients of federal benefits would receive their third stimulus payment the same way that their regular benefit payments come to them. A spokesperson for the National Automated Clearing House Association, or Nacha, told Newsweek that the funds should be available and waiting in the bank accounts of these latest recipients by 9 a.m. local time today (April 14).

Anyone expecting to receive funds as part of this latest batch of payments and who doesn’t get anything today shouldn’t necessarily worry. The tax agency says VA benefits may go out as a paper check to some recipients, instead.

Here, meanwhile, is some of our previous stimulus coverage to check out to learn more about different aspects of these payments:

Some people might need to return their $1,400 stimulus checks. As we noted in this post, some people might actually want or need to return their stimulus check. This includes cases where — according to the IRS rules, as noted by Kiplinger — a stimulus check was issued to a married couple, and one of the spouses has died. In that case, the check must be returned. You’ll need to include a letter explaining the situation so that the IRS can re-issue a payment in the living spouse’s name.

An important stimulus check update you need to read right now. In this post, we walk through how to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit when you file your taxes this year. The IRS says that anyone who didn’t receive a first or second stimulus check last year, or who got checks for amounts less than they should have, may be eligible for this credit. Those first two checks were essentially advance payments of the credit that you can receive in full by filing a 2020 federal tax return.

