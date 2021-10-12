Stimulus check update: If you live in these 5 states, more relief money is coming

We’ve noted on a few different occasions now that 2021 will go down, in part, as the year of the stimulus check, thanks to billions of dollars flowing from federal and state coffers to tens of millions of Americans. Those disbursements will continue right through the end of this year. In our latest stimulus check update, below, we’ll take a closer look at some specific states where residents are getting more stimulus money at the moment. This is in addition, of course, to the new stimulus checks coming on Friday at the federal level.

The latter comprise October’s monthly wave of child tax credit payments. Those checks will be direct-deposited into bank accounts on October 15, while anyone who’s opted for a paper check version of that payment will need to wait another couple of days or so for it to arrive in the mail.

Stimulus check update — more money coming in these states

Meanwhile, here’s the state-level situation in several different spots around the country, starting with my home state of Tennessee. Full-time teachers here in the state, by the end of the year, should have gotten $1,000 stimulus payments. Those payments are going out as a kind of “hazard pay” bonus for working during the pandemic. Part-time teachers are also eligible for a payment of $500.

The state of Florida is likewise rewarding teachers. It’s set aside $216 million for educators, who are getting $1,000 stimulus payments. Meanwhile, the “Florida Heroes Initiative” effort in the state has resulted in lawmakers earmarking $208 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan stimulus law to go toward around 200,000 first responders. Those workers will get $1,000 stimulus payments.

Along these same lines, here’s a similar stimulus check update for three more states, where leaders are pursuing actions similar to these.

California, New Mexico, Maryland

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who’s fresh off of beating back a recall challenge, signed a $100 billion relief package earlier this year that steered $12 billion toward stimulus payments for state residents. About two-thirds of Californians are eligible for the new round of $600 checks. What’s more, families with eligible children can get another $500, for a total of $1,110 in direct aid.

Newsom’s office has called this effort the “biggest state tax rebate” program in US history. And here’s a quick snapshot of two more states: