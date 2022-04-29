Stimulus check update: Here’s every single state sending stimulus money in 2022

We’ve made the point on a number of occasions now that when and whether anyone gets a new stimulus check is largely a function of luck. And, correspondingly, that person’s luck is a function of geography — more specifically, where they happen to live. Whereas the federal stimulus checks, including 2021’s six monthly child tax credit payments, were broad-based and sent out to tens of millions of Americans, those are a thing of the past from the federal government now.
These days, individual state governments are launching their own stimulus check or related benefits for taxpayers. Those include everything from relief checks to gas rebates, and much more.
Stimulus check update
Along these lines, below you’ll find a list of states that have some form of these benefits either under consideration or already approved. The benefits herein include stimulus tax rebates coming for taxpayers; reductions of other state taxes; potential gas rebates; and more.
Another issue driving some of this activity is the fact that states got billions of dollars in aid from the federal government during the Covid pandemic. That’s leaving them with, in some cases, cash on hand and needing to figure out what to do with it.
And, again, another factor largely driving all this is the disappearance of any interest in more stimulus checks from the federal level.
List of states
This recap comes via The Motley Fool, which tabulated all of the aforementioned stimulus check-related announcements into the following rundown:
- California: Under consideration, a gas tax rebate of up to $400 per car for up to two vehicles
- Georgia: A tax rebate is coming — $250 for single filers, $375 for heads of household, and $500 for married filing jointly
- Hawaii: A tax rebate for every Hawaii taxpayer is under consideration; $300 is you make less than $100,000, and $100 if you make over $100,000
- Idaho: Tax rebate coming via direct deposit or paper stimulus check; the greater of $75 or 12 percent of 2020 Idaho state taxes
- Indiana: One-time tax refund of $125
- Kansas: Under debate, reducing or getting rid of the state grocery tax altogether
- Kentucky: Under debate, a one-time stimulus rebate, up to $500 per state resident and $1,000 per household
- Maine: Direct stimulus check payments of $850
- New Jersey: Under consideration, a property tax rebate of up to $250 for renters and an average of $700 for homeowners
- New Mexico: One-time tax rebate is coming ($250 for singles, $500 for married filing jointly); also, a refundable child tax credit of up to $175/child starting Jan. 1, 2023
- New York: Property tax rebate for 2021, 2022, and 2023; an average of $425 in NYC and $970 outside the city
- Pennsylvania: Under consideration, cutting the state gas tax by 30 percent
- Virginia: Under consideration, cutting or getting rid altogether of the state grocery tax and/or suspending the state $0.262 per-gallon gas tax for 1 year