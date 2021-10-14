Stimulus check update: Do this by tomorrow or you’ll miss a $1,100 payment

Tomorrow — Friday, October 15 — is an important stimulus check-related date for at least two reasons. One is that it’s when the fourth of six child tax credit payments will go out electronically, in the form of banking direct deposits to millions of recipients. The other has to do with the California stimulus payment program known as Golden State Stimulus II.

This program is sending out a stimulus payment to millions of California residents. Generally for $600, but families with eligible children can get an extra $500 (for $1,100 total). The reason why Friday is an important date for this has to do with the taxes that people need to pay in order to trigger the disbursement of one of these stimulus checks.

California stimulus payment deadline

According to California’s state Franchise Tax Board, October 15 is the last day most California residents can file their taxes in time to receive a stimulus payment. The checks themselves are dependent on the recipient having earned no more than $75,000 last year in adjusted gross income. And that fact, of course, is something the tax filing would spell out.

You can click here to visit a website set up to answer questions about the California program, as well as to learn everything you need to know about eligibility. Also important to note: The third round of the California stimulus payments went out just last week. And it included the first batch of paper checks delivered by mail.

One of the main requirements to meet in order to receive one of these payments is that recipients must be California residents for more than half of 2020. And that includes a requirement of California residency on the date the stimulus check goes out.

Additional details

Households that got the California Earned Income Tax Credit last year are getting the one-time $600 payment. Also, taxpayers with Individual Tax Identification Numbers (ITINs) who didn’t receive $1,200 stimulus checks last spring in California? They’ll also be eligible for $600 payments from the state.

The first two waves of payments went out on August 27 and September 17. A third disbursement followed those on October 5.

The California Franchise Tax Board says officials stagger the payments for a number of reasons. For one thing, the state needs time to validate the eligibility of recipients and can’t do it all at once. They’re also trying to protect the program against fraud. As well as juggling the checks with other disbursements that have to go out, too.

“The Golden State Stimulus program was a key element of the Governor’s Immediate Action package in January to offset the worst economic effects of the pandemic,” California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said in a news release. “Allocating $4 billion for low-income Californians, which included undocumented households that file taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) who were not eligible for the federal stimulus.”