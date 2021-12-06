Special stimulus checks up to $12,000 coming next year – see if you qualify

For the moment, federal stimulus checks are scheduled to dry up at the end of this month. Meaning, the monthly stimulus payments everyone got accustomed to this year, barring any congressional action, don’t look like they’ll get repeated in 2022. There’s certainly a greater than zero chance that could change. Democrats, of course, control both chambers of Congress and have every incentive to do something along these lines next year to blunt what’s sure to be a tough midterm election season.

However, we can also set all that aside for now. Because separate from any federal stimulus checks? There are also some pretty expansive local efforts that will bring something of a windfall in 2022 for lucky residents of a few cities around the US. We’ll take a closer look at some of these efforts below.

Thousands of dollars in stimulus payments in 2022

Chicago, for example, has garnered considerable attention recently from supporters of the idea of universal basic income, or guaranteed minimum income.

The Windy City is embarking upon one of the largest basic-income programs in US history. The details: 5,000 low-income households in the city, with an annual income of less than $35,000, will get $500 payments. Every month, that is, for an entire year. “Of course, we need to teach people how to fish,” Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said in tandem with the passage of the city’s latest annual budget that includes this program. “But, in this moment with so many people suffering in pain and worrying about financial ruin, this is what we must do to make sure that these families don’t slip into the abyss.”

Efforts like Chicago’s are largely experimental in nature. They’re meant to learn about what happens to participants in these kinds of programs. If the money largely improves their lives, for example. And what impact, if any, it has on their motivation to continue or seek out employment.

The City’s most progressive budget in Chicago’s history passed last week. Here’s what it means for you…#ChiBudget22 pic.twitter.com/dZTDjEiArV — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 1, 2021

New Orleans and Los Angeles

Similar to Chicago’s program, the city of Los Angeles is launching an even bigger guaranteed income program for select residents. The latter’s BIG:LEAP program will give special stimulus payments totaling $1,000/month for an entire year to 3,200 people.

“$1,000 a month can dramatically change a family’s circumstance, helping them to meet basic needs and eliminate the stress of living paycheck to paycheck,” Los Angeles city official Abigail Marquez said about this program.

And then there’s New Orleans, where officials have put their own twist on this program.

More than 100 young people in the city between ages 16 and 24 will get 10 payments starting in the spring. Those payments will each total $350, loaded onto an ATM card. The Black-owned online bank Mobility Capital Finance is providing the cards. And during a press conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the money is going to city residents who are either jobless or not attending school.

More stimulus check news

