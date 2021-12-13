New stimulus checks still owed to thousands of people – get yours before Christmas

Here’s a crucial stimulus check update that thousands of Americans will want to know about a new payment that many of them are owed. One that’s separate from the child tax credit check that’s coming on Wednesday to an estimated 36 million US households.

We’ll have more to say this week, of course, about that second payment. Which is the sixth and final child tax credit check in a series of monthly payments that began in July. And which also comprised one of the most dramatic responses by the federal government to the financial devastation stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Meantime, thousands of Americans are owed a separate stimulus payment, one that could get families as much as $500 in aid. Read on for the details in our latest stimulus check update of 2021, as the year draws to a close.

Maryland stimulus check update 2021

If you live in the state of Maryland, heads up — this stimulus check update is specifically for you.

The state earlier this year passed its “RELIEF Act,” which provided direct stimulus payments to qualifying state residents. As well as unemployment insurance grants, plus grants and loans to qualifying small businesses.

The payments were available to Maryland residents who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2019 federal return. The EITC is a tax credit for low- and moderate-income individual taxpayers as well as families. And according to the Maryland state comptroller’s office, a few hundred thousand residents were eligible for the stimulus payment.

These payments total $300 for individuals and $500 for families. And the vast majority of recipients already got the stimulus check earlier this year. According to news reports, however, thousands of payments were sent back, returned, as of November 30.

What happened?

It seems that these returns were from recipients who didn’t have the correct addresses on file.

The checks were sent out first to people with a bank routing number on file, which facilitated quick direct deposits. The second option after that was to send the stimulus payments out to recipients with an address on file. So, Maryland residents — if you believe should have received one of these checks, and you haven’t yet?

Get in touch with the state to update your address. Call the Taxpayer Services Division, at 1-800-MD-TAXES. The state says that the checks go out “immediately” when it has a corrected address.

