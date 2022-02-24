Russia Ukraine war: How to follow the invasion live on social media

It’s happening, just as the US and its western allies warned in the previous weeks. War has started in Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning, as Russia attacked its neighbor, with Russian troops invading from various regions. But the signs of invasion were already there several hours before Russia’s started missiles strikes across Ukraine.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine represents the most significant act of war in Europe since the Second World War. Unlike then, you can follow everything almost in real-time on social media. All you need is a smartphone and internet service to post videos from the front. And Ukrainians who have found themselves under attack started sharing those clips online late at night on Thursday (Ukrainian time).

This will be an invasion that the world will follow closely via social media to a degree unseen before when it comes to armed conflicts.

The early hours of the invasion

Social media was filled with reports of real-time events in the country. They detailed cyberattacks, internet outages, and new flying restrictions around Ukraine. Videos surfaced showing the first explosions in the Russian-Ukraine war, while other clips delivered Russian troop movements as they were preparing for the invasion.

Map of reported locations of Russian strikes in Ukraine show that Russian forces have attacked targets in basically the entire country over the last few hours. https://t.co/Wk7B42nEj4 — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

These events were unfolding even before President Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s decision to go to war against Ukraine. He confirmed in the early hours of Thursday that an invasion was underway, calling it a special military operation. Putin also issued stark warnings to outsiders looking to intervene in the conflict.

Ochakov this morning with massive fires burning at the port. pic.twitter.com/DKexaW1cGc — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

Holy shit.



Putin just announced a “special military action" with the aim of the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine. — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

Camera at the checkpoint is now dead. https://t.co/VXykEMtefm — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

At the same time, sirens were going off in various Ukrainian cities as people were recording explosions on their smartphones. Reports ensued detailing Russian forces invading from the eastern Ukrainian border, but also Belorussia and Crimea.

Supposedly Russian air defenses pic.twitter.com/y8SSzJY5uB — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

Air defense system engaging airborne target. pic.twitter.com/UcG79ucwjc — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced martial law, urging his people to remain calm, as the army will be defending against the Russian force.

Kramatorsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Odesa all being struck by S/MRBMs — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

Many world leaders have reacted swiftly to the news that Russia invaded Ukraine, including President Joe Biden, European leaders, NATO command, and the UN. They have all condemned the war and called for Putin to halt the attack.

The Russia Ukraine war is live on social media

You probably woke up to war news on Thursday, with every TV and radio station detailing the early hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But social media has been brimming with reports from people in Ukraine even earlier than that.

The rumble of explosions can be heard in Kharkiv as fighting continues in the outskirts of the city. pic.twitter.com/fqoFlURRr1 — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) accounts on Twitter have been picking up verified developments all through the night and providing context about the information received from the country.

Mariupol right now under heavy fire. pic.twitter.com/XwqHRTHWXh — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

Redditors on the WorldNews subreddit have been following the invasion from the early hours of the night, providing updates on air traffic above Ukraine along the way and the cyberattacks against Ukrainian government targets that occurred during the night.

NOTAMS over the entirety of the eastern border of Ukraine. https://t.co/FBmgJTggya — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 23, 2022

All civilian aircraft in Russian airspace staying 400km away from Ukrainian border. pic.twitter.com/PvAHL8jQ1o — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

The fire causing the smoke plume in Kharkiv. pic.twitter.com/b0haOqJLob — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

As Russia bombed various military objectives across Ukraine, more videos emerged on Twitter and TikTok showing the explosions as they happened.

Similar clips and photos started showing the Russian troop movements, as they were spotted crossing the Ukraine border at various points and detailing their advancements.

This is 60km from the border to Crimea and they seem to be advancing relatively unopposed at this location.



Supply vehicles and MLRS driving in escorted on the roads at high speed. — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

Video of column of 2S3 Akatsiyas near the border being cheered on by bystanders pic.twitter.com/BIiiGJFyBE — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 23, 2022

Videos on social media have also captured the first skirmishes between the forces on the ground and the ensuing losses.

Heavy fighting on the road by Kharkiv. Reportedly Russian tank on fire.



Completely surreal to watch this unfold as two pedestrians stand calmly and watch from a few hundred meters away. https://t.co/GF6jFzrNTR — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

A burned out Ukrainian BTR-4 and Russian Tigr-M near Kharkiv. The frontline has seemingly already advanced some way beyond this point. https://t.co/nBWiGe3oFR — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

These are just some of the Russia-Ukraine war clips that are trickling in from the Ukraine as the battle unfolds. You’ll be able to follow the attack in real-time on social media, just as the rest of the world starts reacting to the invasion.