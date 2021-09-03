If you live in this state, a fourth stimulus check is coming right now

In the country’s most populous state, two major stories that are somewhat linked are happening at the same time right now. There’s a new California stimulus check update, now that those payments have started going out to thousands of Golden State residents and will give them a few hundred extra dollars. And the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, is preparing for the outcome of what’s expected to be a close election come September 14.

It’s an election to decide whether or not to recall him from office. And The Los Angeles Times is among the many official and unofficial sources acknowledging the linkage between these stories. The caption of a photo of Newsom in the August 31 edition of the newspaper, for example, notes that he’s “facing a recall election, but supporters hope $600 state stimulus checks sent to Californians last week will convince some to support retaining him in office.”

Today's Top Deal

How are these best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa and Google only $4.05 each?! List Price: $17.99 Price: $16.19 You Save: $1.80 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

California stimulus check rollout happening now

Whether or not the one thing has much if any impact on the other remains to be seen. But the stimulus checks are happening, nonetheless. For Californians, these are the latest emergency payments since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. Which also produced three emergency checks from the federal government (for $1,200, $600, and $1,400).

Along these same lines, we’re also a little less than two weeks away from the distribution of the third child tax credit payment. That expanded tax credit is going out in six monthly installments. A companion benefit is also coming next year. In the form of a credit that taxpayers get after filing their federal taxes.

As far as the California checks? The first batch of around 600,000 payments will total about $354 million. And those started showing up in recipient bank accounts on Friday. According to California officials, the rest are going out every two weeks.

Other details about the Golden State Stimulus

These stimulus checks are part of Newsom’s recovery plan that the California state legislature approved this summer.

Here are some of the other highlights of this program to know. Households that got the California Earned Income Tax Credit last year are getting a one-time $600 payment. Also, taxpayers with Individual Tax Identification Numbers (ITINs) who didn’t receive $1,200 stimulus checks last spring? They’ll also be eligible for $600 payments from the state. Furthermore, any ITIN taxpayers who also qualify for the California EITC will receive a total of $1,200.

“The Golden State Stimulus is key to lifting up those hit hardest by the pandemic and supporting California’s economic recovery,” Newsom said in a statement about the program. He added that it’s “putting money directly in the hands” of consumers who will spend it. On basic necessities, especially, and within their local communities.

Presumably, there’s still time for it to impact the recall election. As of a few days ago, 3.1 million ballots had been submitted by voters. That represents more than 14% of the ballots mailed out.