Fourth stimulus check update: Get up to $3,000 if you live in one of these 10 states

The federal government has sent out billions of dollars in stimulus payments to Americans this year. Heck, just this month alone, even, thanks to the new child tax credit payments on September 15 that totaled around $15 billion. Meanwhile, the same thing is also happening at the state level, in a way that’s easy to overlook as everyone wonders whether or not a fourth stimulus check will be coming anytime soon from Uncle Sam.

At least 10 states, to be more specific, have already started or will soon send out new stimulus payments to different demographics and for different reasons. But all of them serving as a complement to funding that emanates from the federal government.

Fourth stimulus check going out

In California, for example, the state has started sending out more Golden State Stimulus checks for $600. Recipient households must earn between $30,000 to $75,000 to get the checks, and households with children can get an extra $500. These checks are part of an overall $100 billion relief initiative. One that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office has said qualifies as “the biggest state tax rebate” in the history of the country.

Round one of the checks included some 600,000 and went out to eligible California residents at the end of August. A second batch sent checks this month to around 2 million California residents. And according to California officials, they’re going out every two weeks. Meanwhile, there are other states like Michigan, which has sent out payments of up to $3,000 to teachers who worked in-school this year. Other teachers and support staff got $500.

And speaking of teachers and the receipt of a fourth stimulus check, Tennessee and Georgia likewise decided to send $1,000 to full-time teachers and administrators, with $500 going to part-time teachers.

Elsewhere in the US

Vermont, meanwhile, has said it will cover the relocation costs for frontline workers who choose to move to the state with reimbursement grants. This includes people like nurses and janitors. While in New Mexico, $5 million is being parceled out to residents who for whatever reason weren’t eligible for the three previous stimulus checks from the federal government. And then there’s Missouri, which steered extra funds to state corrections officers. The state raised their salaries in July by around $250 each pay period.

As far as what other states are doing: