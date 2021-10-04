Fourth stimulus check up to $1,100 is coming tomorrow if you live in this state

Several hundred thousand stimulus checks will be sent out this week — tomorrow, to be more specific. That’s according to data about the Golden State Stimulus II program, with the latest California stimulus check update showing that some 705,000 payments are coming on Tuesday.

According to several local news reports, the payments are going out to qualifying California residents who make no more than $75,000 in adjusted gross income. This comes, of course, as stimulus checks also continue to emanate from the federal level. These new checks started going out in late August, with another wave sent to eligible Californians in September. The state’s federal pandemic funds, plus a $75.7 billion state budget surplus, are funding the checks. And per The Orange County Register, after this new wave of payments, the state will have paid out $2.33 billion in pandemic-related aid to middle-income California residents.

California stimulus check update — new payment Tuesday

The state has allocated $480 million to the Golden State Stimulus II effort. And that money is being distributed by the California Franchise Tax Board.

Some families with eligible dependents will get up to $1,100. But the main stimulus check payment here being sent out is for $600.

Round one of the Golden State Stimulus II checks included some 600,000 payments and went out to eligible California residents at the end of August. A second batch sent checks in September to around 2 million Californians. The administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed for these $600 stimulus checks earlier this year. And according to California officials, they’re going out now every two weeks. They also amount to a kind of fourth stimulus payment for many residents of the state.

The checks keep coming

All of this is happening, by the way, at the same time that more stimulus checks are on their way from the federal government soon.

The fourth of six child tax credit stimulus checks is going out in a little less than two weeks. October 15 is the date for that one, and like the previous three monthly child tax credit checks, it will add several hundred dollars to recipient bank accounts. And there will be just two more checks in this series to follow. One on November 15, while the sixth and final check is coming on December 15.

As our California stimulus check update shows, meanwhile, these kinds of payments are also happening outside of the federal government. Check out our earlier post here for a rundown of these similar efforts.

They include Michigan, for example, having sent out payments of up to $3,000 to teachers who worked in-school during the year. Other teachers and support staff got $500. And in Tennessee and Georgia, full-time teachers and administrators have gotten $1,000, with $500 going to part-time teachers.