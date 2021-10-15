Fourth stimulus check: New payments come in 2 weeks for people in this state

Today marks the kickoff of a new wave of stimulus payments around the country. Millions of Americans should see a new child tax credit direct deposit in their bank starting today — the fourth of six such payments happening each month through December. But not everyone, however, will have to wait another month for another check to arrive. For our latest stimulus payment update, we’ve got the details about the timing for a new check that’s coming in two weeks. For people in the nation’s most populous state, that is.

California stimulus payment update

We’re referring here to the California stimulus payment program known as Golden State Stimulus II. This program is sending out a stimulus payment to millions of California residents. Generally for $600, but families with eligible children can get an extra $500 (for $1,100 total).

These payments have been going out to recipients in staggered waves. The California Franchise Tax Board announced a few days ago that the plan is to release the fourth batch of Golden State Stimulus payments on October 31. And those will come in the form of both direct deposits as well as paper checks on that date.

Households that got the California Earned Income Tax Credit last year are getting the one-time $600 payment. Also, taxpayers with Individual Tax Identification Numbers (ITINs) who didn’t receive $1,200 stimulus checks last spring in California? They’ll also be eligible for $600 payments from the state. And as far as the dates, the first two waves of payments went out on August 27 and September 17. A third disbursement followed those on October 5.

Other states

While these payments are just a few weeks away, we should also note one important additional fact. This kind of thing is not just happening in California.

While stimulus efforts at the federal level seem to be winding down at the moment, other states around the country are making their own plans. For example, Tennessee and Georgia decided to send $1,000 to full-time teachers and administrators, with $500 going to part-time teachers. While in New Mexico, $5 million is being parceled out to residents who for whatever reason weren’t eligible for the three previous stimulus checks from the federal government.

Simply by virtue of its state population, though, California’s effort here is one of the biggest. Previously, California Governor Gavin Newsom has described the effort as the biggest state tax rebate in American history. “The Golden State Stimulus is key to lifting up those hit hardest by the pandemic and supporting California’s economic recovery, putting money directly in the hands of folks who will spend it on basic needs and within their local communities,” Newsom said in a news release in August.