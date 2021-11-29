Fourth stimulus check is coming for the holidays if you live in these states

‘Tis the season for more stimulus payments. For millions of Americans, a fourth stimulus check is coming soon — but not necessarily from the federal government, however. Even though it’s been the source of a little more than half a dozen stimulus checks already this year.

No, the originators this time are state governments like Illinois and California. Where lawmakers have just proposed a new stimulus check in the former, and where another batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 is going out in the latter starting today. Of course, we’ve got all the details below.

Fourth stimulus check coming now

Let’s start with the second half of that intro — new checks going out today to California residents.

This new round of payments under California’s Golden State Stimulus II initiative will benefit millions of state residents. An estimated nine million Californians, to be exact. “Taxpayers who have California adjusted gross income of $1 to $75,000 for the 2020 tax year — and who (filed) their state tax return by October 15, 2021 — are eligible for the Golden State Stimulus II,” the website for the California Franchise Tax Board explains.

The state’s federal pandemic funds, as well as a $75.7 billion state budget surplus, are what’s been funding these checks. The state has allocated $480 million to the Golden State Stimulus II effort. And the franchise tax board is the agency that’s sending it all out.

Other payments coming soon

Meanwhile, other related stimulus payments are likewise imminent from the federal government.

On December 15, for example, the sixth and final child tax credit will go out. That one will generally be for a few hundred dollars per eligible child in a household. However, some Americans will get much more than that.

That’s because, for some recipients, December’s stimulus payment will actually be their first child tax credit check.

For a variety of reasons, some people signed up late to get the child tax credit advance payment this year. And so, instead of a sixth check offering the final slice of an overall payment of up to $1,800 per eligible child? These parents are going to get one lump-sum payment for the whole six-check amount in December.

“A positive impact”

Republican state lawmakers in Illinois have also proposed a new stimulus check of their own. According to one local news station, the plan calls for $200 stimulus checks to state residents making less than $75,000. And $400 checks for joint filers who make less than $150,000.

The plan would reportedly cost the state around $1.4 billion. Per a WCIA report, state representative Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) said he wants the state to use some of its $8 billion in COVID-19 relief money from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan for this purpose.

“$400 won’t make all the problems go away, but it could have a positive impact,” Demmer told one news station. “It could be an extra week or two of groceries. It could be an extra few (dollars toward) utility bills. It could be the difference between being able to buy new shoes or a new winter coat for your kids.”