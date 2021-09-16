Extra stimulus checks up to $3,000 are coming if you live in one of these 10 states

Good news: If you’re lucky enough to live in one of 10 states, more stimulus payments of as much as $3,000 are being handed out, to everyone from teachers to frontline workers as well as low-income Americans.

The state stimulus checks come as the prospect for more of these payments at the federal level seems to be all but dead for the time being. Separate, however, from the federal child tax credit payments, the third of which was sent out on Wednesday and with three more of those to go. Those payments were set in motion by the $1.9 trillion stimulus law from March. But, at least at the federal level, there’s no reason at this point to think we’re getting any such additional aid — for the rest of 2021, at least.

More stimulus payments in these states

That doesn’t mean, however, that states can’t step up and offer stimulus checks of their own.

Indeed, many already are. Others have recently, and we’ll take a look below at who’s getting these state-level payments around the US, and why.

These payments complement what for millions of Americans will be a couple thousand extra stimulus dollars from the federal government this year. There were the $1,400 stimulus checks from earlier this year, remember. And for millions of parents, the six child tax credit payments will add up to either $1,500 or $1,800.

Now, let’s look at what’s happening in at least 10 states. This group includes California, which has started sending out Golden State Stimulus checks for either $500 or $600. Recipient households must earn between $30,000 to $75,000 to get the checks. And households with children can get an extra $500. Similarly, Michigan has sent out payments of up to $3,000 to teachers who worked in-school this year, while other teachers and support staff got $500.

Other states

In Tennessee and Georgia, meanwhile, full-time teachers and administrators are getting $1,000, with $500 going to part-time teachers.

Missouri steered extra funds to state corrections officers, raising their salaries in July by around $250 each pay period.

Frontline workers, are you considering a move out of state? Vermont will cover the relocation costs for those workers, including nurses and janitors, with reimbursement grants. While in New Mexico, $5 million is being parceled out to residents who for whatever reason weren’t eligible for the three stimulus checks from the federal government — including one under President Biden’s auspices, and two from President Trump’s administration.

Elsewhere