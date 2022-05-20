6 stimulus money programs you might qualify for in 2022

At the beginning of this year, it certainly looked like stimulus checks were going to be a thing of the past. A US Senator (Joe Manchin) had just signaled his opposition to continuing President Biden’s child tax credit checks, and that was that. Since then, however, states have taken up the mantle themselves, with one after another sending out localized stimulus checks and tax rebates.

Many of those rebates are coming soon. And you can read more about those and other stimulus-related initiatives happening in six different states below.

States offering stimulus checks and tax rebates

The aforementioned tax rebates are coming to a broad swath of the US, covering millions of citizens everywhere from the northeast to the West Coast. Also, much of the money flowing from state coffers is meant as targeted relief to mitigate the impact of inflation, which is causing spikes in everything from groceries to gas prices.

Maine : Thanks to a recently signed $1.2 billion state budget, Maine residents are in line for a relief check as soon as June. Individuals can get $850 checks, while the average household would get $1,700. Those eligible must have a federal adjusted gross income of less than: $100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately; $150,000 if filing as head of household; or $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

: Thanks to a recently signed $1.2 billion state budget, Maine residents are in line for a relief check as soon as June. Individuals can get $850 checks, while the average household would get $1,700. Those eligible must have a federal adjusted gross income of less than: $100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately; $150,000 if filing as head of household; or $200,000 for couples filing jointly. Indiana : The state of Indiana is giving back a chunk of the state’s latest budget surplus to residents, in the form of a tax rebate worth up to $125 (or $250 for joint filers). Residents will get it upon filing their 2021 tax returns.

: The state of Indiana is giving back a chunk of the state’s latest budget surplus to residents, in the form of a tax rebate worth up to $125 (or $250 for joint filers). Residents will get it upon filing their 2021 tax returns. Illinois: Payments of up to $400 are coming this year for Illinois residents. The payments of $50 or $100 will depend on how many dependents are in a household. Families can claim $100 for up to three. Within the state, the city of Chicago is also sending out prepaid gas and transportation cards to help residents cover the rising cost of those expenses.

Money coming in more states

Image source: ptnphotof/Adobe

Other states around the country are implementing their own versions of the same thing. A snapshot of additional tax rebates and the like that are going out soon includes the following in these states: