Swallowing a large, chalky pill every morning to make sure you get your daily vitamins isn’t fun. Gummy vitamins have provided a simple (and tasty!) solution to that problem, and brands like Vitafusion gummies have exploded in popularity in recent years. That means there are a lot of consumers who have these gummies in their homes and unfortunately it looks like some of them are going to need to be thrown out or returned.

In a new bulletin posted by the FDA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., announces the recall of several lots of its Vitafusion gummies due to the presence of foreign material in the gummies themselves. The company has apparently received multiple reports of “a metallic mesh material” being found in the gummies, which is obviously not supposed to be there. The potentially contaminated products were manufactured over a period of four days in late 2020, and the company and FDA are asking that they not be used going forward.

The recall doesn’t state exactly how many containers of gummy vitamins are included in the recall, unfortunately, so it’s difficult to understand the scope. However, considering how popular Vitafusion gummies are, four days of manufacturing would likely have produced quite a large number of bottles. The company says that the affected lots were produced between October 29, and November 3, 2020.

Church & Dwight is coordinating closely with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and following all relevant protocols. The recalled gummy vitamin products are listed below with the Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot Code. No other products are included in this recall. These products were distributed to in-store and e-commerce retailers from November 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.

The UPC and Lot Codes of the affected products are listed on the recall page, and there are quite a few of them. They range from Vitafusion kids gummies to Vitafusion Fiber Well, Sleep Well, and sugar-free varieties. Bottles of Vitafusion MultiVites are also included. Check out the recall page for the full list.

If you have one or more bottles of the recalled vitamins, the company asks you to throw them away, but also to get in contact if you want a refund:

Consumers who have purchased one of the products listed below should stop consumption immediately. Please call our dedicated Consumer Affairs team at +1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product, and we will provide a full refund. Any additional questions can also be directed to our Consumer Affairs team Monday through Friday, 9am – 5pm ET. In the event of illness or injury, consumers can contact Safety Call at +1 (888) 234-1828.

Whatever you do, don’t consume any of the vitamins that are included in the recall. Doing so could put you at risk of serious health complications, including damage to your digestive system if the metal material causes damage.

