United Airlines sweepstakes will give 5 vaccinated customers free flights for a year

What better way to celebrate the world beginning to return to normal than flying around the country to see friends, visit family, or to take a vacation free of charge? That’s exactly what United Airlines is offering lucky members of its loyalty program who enter the “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes between May 24th and June 22nd.

As United explains in a press release, any new or existing member of the MileagePlus loyalty program who uploads their vaccination records to United’s mobile app or website by June 22nd will be entered to win a roundtrip flight for two in any class to any destination on the planet that the airline services. 30 pairs of tickets will be rewarded throughout the month of June, and then on July 1st, United will announce five randomly selected grand prize winners.

Grand prize winners will get to travel anywhere that United flies for an entire year, and they can even pick a companion to enjoy the free flights with them.

United is still the only US airline that allows customers to upload their COVID-19 testing and vaccine records directly to its digital platforms, which it says can help to save time when customers are traveling to destinations that require proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Here’s what United CEO Scott Kirby had to say about the sweepstakes:

“We’re proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot. Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly. We’re excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away.”

If you need more incentives to take part in the sweepstakes, United will add routes to Croatia, Greece, and Iceland this summer, while resuming flights to Italy, Portugal, Spain and, France. Nonstop flights from New York/Newark to Johannesburg, South Africa start on June 3rd as well.

If you want to participate in the sweepstakes, the first step is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. You can find appointments in your area at Vaccines.gov.

Once you’re fully vaccinated, the next step is to sign up for your free MileagePlus account on United’s website. Once you’ve filled out all of the required information and you have received your MileagePlus number, you can log in and head to this page to upload your documentation. Be sure to tick the box to enter the sweepstakes after you upload the document.

The odds of winning are slim, but if you plan on flying any time soon, and you’ve already gotten your shot, it certainly can’t hurt to throw your hat into the ring on this one.

