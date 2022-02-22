This delicious snack was just recalled, so check your pantry now

One of the most common food allergies concerns peanuts. Even small traces of peanuts in food products can lead to severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reactions. That’s why people suffering from peanut allergies pay close attention to all the food and drink products they purchase. And that’s why they should also pay attention to product recalls like the recent Lehi Valley yogurt raisins recall.

The company announced that three different Lehi Valley products might contain peanuts. However, the allergen is not listed on the product labels. That’s because the products might have been contaminated during production. As a result, people suffering from peanut allergies might consume them thinking the yogurt raisins are safe to eat.

The Lehi Valley Trading Company announced a nationwide recall a few days ago. The action involves three yogurt raisins products.

The company says it initiated the recall after discovering that equipment used to package the yogurt raisins products may have come in contact with products containing peanuts.

Lehi Valley customers should pay attention to the following recalled products:

Snack-Worthy 10 oz Yogurt Raisins, UPC 7911400668 with Best By date 09/12/22 and Lot Code 222268 packaged in a clear tub with front and back labels.

Woody’s Smokehouse 12.3 oz Yogurt Raisins, UPC 9524865531 with Best By date Aug 23, 2022 packaged in a clear plastic bag with front and back labels.

Texas Best Smokehouse 8 oz Yogurt Raisins, UPC 9524832055 with Best By date Aug 23, 2022 packaged in a clear plastic bag with front label

You’ll find a few images of Lehi Valley’s labels for these products in this post. More photos are available at the FDA.

Peanut allergy risk

Lehi Valley says that it has not received any reports of illness or sickness due to the consumption of the yogurt raisins in the recall.

However, given the long shelf life of these products, the risk of allergic reactions is serious. Symptoms can include hives, redness or swelling of the skin, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose.

A potentially deadly allergic reaction to peanuts is anaphylaxis. Symptoms include constriction of the airways, swelling of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, rapid pulse, dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness.

People experiencing anaphylaxis will require an immediate adrenaline shot, and they usually carry EpiPens that can deliver it. More information is available at the Mayo Clinic.

What you should do

The yogurt raisins in the recall are still okay to eat if you don’t suffer from a peanut allergy. However, if people in your household or any of your friends are allergic, you should consider disposing of the yogurt raisins immediately.

If you suffer from peanut allergies, you should stop eating the yogurt raisins product from this recall. The company advises customers to return one of the products from the recall for a full refund. That’s the 10 oz Snack-Worthy Yogurt Raisins with lot code 222268. It’s unclear why refunds are not available for the other two products in the yogurt raisins recall.

You can find contact information for Lehi Valley in the official press release available at the FDA.