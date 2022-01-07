These popular pet toys can choke your dog or cat so there’s an urgent recall

A few days ago, we told you to stop feeding your dog a particular type of food. That's because it tested positive for Salmonella, which is obviously quite dangerous. That's not the only recall pet owners should be aware of right now. There's a brand new recall for pet toys that pose a choking hazard. If you have any of the Aldi advent calendars for cats and dogs that are mentioned in this recall, you should ensure your pets can't reach them.

The Aldi pet toys recall

Aldi announced the pet toys recall on December 9th, cooperating with Pet Brands Products. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the press release announcing the action only earlier this week.

Aldi says it has received a small number of customer complaints about potential choking hazards. The company recalled two pet toy products that were sold in stores during the holidays, including the Pure Being Cat Advent Calendar and Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar.

The company says it proceeded with the recall out of an abundance of caution. Aldi also said it has discussed the complaints with its supplier. Here are the two products part of the Aldi pet toys recall:

Pure Being Cat Advent Calendar – 5.15 oz Box: UPC 4099100267754; “Best if Used By” All

Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar – 5.15 oz Box: UPC 4099100267747; “Best if Used By” All

The short recall announcement doesn't specify any cases of injury to cats and dogs due to choking. Also, it doesn't say how many pet owners complained about the choking hazard.

What you should do

Aldi says it has removed the pet toy products above from stores, so buyers won't be able to purchase them anywhere now that they're part of the recall. If you've already purchased one of the two advent calendars, you should discard it immediately. Another option is returning it to the place of purchase for a full refund, the company said.

Whatever you do, you should ensure that you take the faulty pet toys from the recall away from your cat or dog. Even if they've had no problem playing with them so far, the choking hazard is serious. If your cat or dog experienced any issues after playing with these toys, you should consider visiting a veterinarian for a consultation.

Buyers looking for more information can contact Pet Brands Products customer support. Aldi provided all the contact info you need in its press release. Visit the FDA's page for the pet toys recall at this link.

Finally, if you live in Minnesota, you should make sure that you also check out this pet foot recall, as certain products might contain traces of Salmonella. You should stop feeding them to your dog or cat immediately.