If you have any of this popular canned food at home, don’t eat it

A canned food recall from back in April is getting bigger. A new update to an already posted recall on the FDA’s website reveals that Faribault Foods is scaling up its recall efforts for canned beans that may not have secure packaging. The all-important hermetic seal that allows canned foods to stay palatable for so long appears to be faulty on the recalled cans, allowing air and bacteria in and dramatically increasing the chances of food poisoning as a result of consuming the contents. The recall affects over 10 states across the U.S.

The recall notice sounds a lot like the first recall bulletin from Faribault Foods, Inc., stating that the cans of S&W Organic brand black beans, O Organic brand black beans, and O Organic brand chili beans were packaged in 15-ounce cans that “may have a compromised hermetic seal.” The original recall included a total of six lots across both types of canned beans. This new extension of the recall adds a further 10 lots to the list.

The real risk here is that the canned beans may become contaminated with bacteria that could lead to food poisoning. Eating contaminated food can produce symptoms rapidly, or after a delayed amount of time. There’s really no way to predict when a person will get sick or how serious it will be.

Via the recall bulletin:

The compromised hermetic seal may affect can integrity and may cause the cans to leak, bloat or allow bacteria to grow inside the product which could lead to serious illness. Clostridium botulinum poisoning in humans can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin.

If a person does come down with food poisoning as a result of eating the contaminated food, they can experience a wide range of symptoms. These can sometimes be minor, but may also be extremely serious, especially if the individual has existing health problems or a compromised immune system.

Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause paralysis of the breathing muscles, which can result in death unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided.

Faribault Foods says the issue was brought to its attention after multiple consumer complaints regarding leaky or compromised cans. The company has since corrected the problem, but the job of gathering up all the recalled cans is still ongoing. The company is asking that anyone that purchased the recalled products return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund or replacement.

The company provides the following contact information for consumers with additional question or concerns:

For consumer support and product questions please call 1-888-201-6440, Monday-Friday from 8am to 5pm CST or email BeanTeam@FaribaultFoods.com

