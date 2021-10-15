If you have this dog food, stop feeding it to your pet immediately

The FDA this week announced that Tuffy’s Pet Foods is recalling about 1,600 cases of their Pure Vita Salmon Entree dog food. The recall is because the packages in question may have elevated levels of Vitamin D. While it’s worth noting that there have been no reports of dogs getting sick, the recall is being made out of an “abundance of caution.” Suffice it to say, if you have the dog food above, you should throw it out or take it back to the point of purchase for a refund.

How to identify the recalled dog food

The specific product subject to the recall is Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton. The cartons all have a UPC Code of 0 73893 96202 1. This code can be found on the side of the carton.

Each carton weighs 12.5 ounces and has lot numbers of 0629101N1 or 0901101N1. The cartons at issue have Best By dates of either June 29, 2023, or September 1, 2023. It’s worth adding that the cartons are exclusive to the US and were sold to distributors and retailers nationwide.

Image source: Pure Vita

With respect to the Vitamin D issue, the FDA writes that Pure Vita “identified and isolated the error and corrective actions are in progress to prevent this from happening again.” Additionally, no other Pura Vita products are being recalled.

Consequently, if you have the dog food at issue, you’re eligible for a full refund. Customers with additional questions can contact the parent company at 1- 800-525-9155. The company email is tufcustservice@klnfamilybrands.com.

The danger of Vitamin D in dogs

Vitamin D may be great for humans, but it can be problematic for dogs in excessive quantities. Specifically, dogs with too much Vitamin D can experience symptoms like vomiting, loss of appetite, increased urination, increased thirst, weight loss, renal dysfunction, and in severe cases, chronic kidney disease.

Incidentally, this is the second report we’ve seen of dog food with elevated Vitamin D levels this month alone.