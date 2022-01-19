If you bought this delicious dessert topping at Walmart, you need to see this recall 

If you love sweets, dessert recalls should be on your radar. That goes double if you or someone in your household suffers from food allergies that prevent them from consuming certain ingredients. A new Lily’s Sweets recall is a perfect example.

The company is voluntarily recalling 18,855 cases of 7-ounce Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips that might contain undeclared soy lecithin. People allergic to soy should avoid consuming desserts with this topping.

The Lily’s Sweets recall

Lily’s Sweets announced the recall a few days ago. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also shared the press release.

The company says it sold the product as a limited seasonal offering. The recalled Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips were available exclusively from Walmart.

Lily’s Sweets says that consumers contacted the company, reporting finding white candy pieces mixed with Lily’s Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips. That’s the soy lecithin ingredient that’s not disclosed on the packaging. The company explains:

The white disc-shaped candy pieces contain soy lecithin, sugar, and other ingredients that are not present in Lily’s Peppermint Flavor chips

The company found that the error occurred at a co-manufacturer. As a result, Lily’s Sweets issued the recall that concerns 18,855 Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips cases.

You should be on the lookout for UPC number 8-10003-46159-9 on the package.

The following lot codes are all part of the recall: 01/24/2023 BS, 01/25/2023 AS, 01/25/2023 BS, 01/25/23 CS, 01/26/2023 AS, 01/26/2023 BS, 01/26/23 CS, 01/27/2023 AS, 01/27/2023 BS, 01/27/23 CS, 01/28/2023 AS, 01/28/2023 BS, 01/31/2023 AS, 01/31/2023 BS, 02/01/2023 AS, 02/01/2023 BS, 02/01/23 CS, 02/02/2023 AS, 02/02/2023 BS, 02/02/23 CS, 02/03/2023 AS, 02/03/2023 BS, 02/03/23 CS, 02/04/2023 AS, 02/04/2023 BS.

What you should do

There were no reports of illness or injury as of the time this new recall was announced. However, Lily’s Sweets advises people suffering from severe soy allergies not to consume the dessert topping.

Even if you don’t suffer from a soy allergy, you should still consider not using the dessert topping in the recall. That’s because other people in your household, friends, or guests might be allergic to soy. They could develop a severe reaction after consuming desserts made with this Lily’s Sweets topping.

The long shelf-life of products like these toppings increases the risk of accidental consumption in the future. You might forget about the current Lily’s Sweets recall if you don’t take immediate action.

Like any food allergy, a soy allergy can be deadly to people suffering from a severe allergy to the ingredient. You should see a doctor if you suspect adverse reactions following the consumption of the Lily’s Sweets Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips in the recall.

Customers who purchased the toppings should contact Lily’s Sweets for a full refund. All the information you need to get your refund processed is available in the FDA announcement — check out this link.