If you have this popular soup in your house, throw it out now

Kraft Heinz, one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world, issued a voluntary recall last week that impacts approximately 13,500 pounds of a frozen soup product due to a labeling error. According to a press release from the FDA, “Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup” with a “Chef Francisco Vegetable Beef and Barley Condensed Soup” label contains milk and eggs but doesn’t indicate this on the list of ingredients. And seeing as how milk and eggs are allergens, the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Though not as widely talked about as, say, peanut allergies, allergic reactions to egg-based products can sometimes be severe. As noted by the Mayo Clinic, some common allergic reactions to eggs can include “skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, and vomiting or other digestive problems.” In extremely rare cases, an egg allergy can result in anaphylactic shock.

Allergic reactions to milk are somewhat similar and can encompass wheezing, vomiting, hives, and a myriad of digestive problems.

The FDA’s recall sheet can be viewed below:

The frozen soup product was produced on October 7, 2020. The following product is subject to recall:

4-lb. tubs containing “Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup” with a “Chef Francisco Vegetable Beef and Barley Condensed Soup” label with lot code LD28120FT1 represented on the label. The product was distributed in 16-lb cases labeled as “Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup” with lot code LD28120FT1.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 15818A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This foodservice item was shipped to hotels, restaurants, and institutions nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received foodservice customer complaints that the product labeled as vegetable beef and barley condensed soup contained minestrone condensed soup.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in the freezers of hotels, restaurants, and institutions. These businesses are urged not to serve the product. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Lynne Galia, Corporate Affairs Specialist, Kraft Heinz Foods Company, at lynne.galia@kraftheinz.com. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact The Kraft Heinz Foods Company, Consumer Relations Hotline at (855) 265-7238.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

