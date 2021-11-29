Cyber Monday air fryer deals 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, & Cosori

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Did you have some time to catch your breath this weekend after all that shopping last week? We sure hope so, because now it’s time to dig into all the amazing Cyber Monday air fryer deals in 2021 out there right now.

Forget smart TVs and laptops, air fryers are the hottest holiday gifts of the season. It doesn’t matter if you’re shopping for yourself or for friends and family. In either case, a new air fryer is perfect!

For 2021, we decided to take all the mystery out of air fryer shopping. We’ve rounded up all the best Cyber Monday 2021 air fryer deals on top brands like Instant Pot, Ninja, Cosori, and more. Plus, we’ve added in some extra bargains from awesome brands you might not have even heard of. No matter what price point you’re looking for, you’ll find the perfect air fryer in our big Cyber Monday 2021 roundup.

Cyber Monday air fryer deals 2021

Image source: Kyvol/Amazon

There are a million different air fryer models out there. What’s more, many of them are actually quite impressive. There are tons of high-quality models across every price point. You definitely don’t need to spend a fortune to get a solid air fryer.

And now, thanks to all the fantastic Cyber Monday air fryer deals out there, you can save even more money!

While it’s true that there are countless high-quality options out there, a few brands always bubble to the top. In this roundup, we’re going to focus on the best deals from top brands including Instant (the maker of Instant Pots), Ninja, Cosori, and more.

Instant Vortex air fryer deals

Image source: Instant Brands/Amazon

Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals could never be complete without some great air fryer deals. After all, Instant’s Vortex lineup has become so popular lately.

Prices start at just $69.95 for the Instant Vortex air fryer that normally sells for $100. Upgrade to the Instant Vortex Plus for $89.95 instead of $120, or get the Instant Vortex Plus 10-quart model on sale with a deep discount.

Check out a few more Instant Pot air fryer deals down below.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp deals

Image source: Instant Brands/Amazon

Also of note, the Instant Pot with built-in air frying is also on sale for Cyber Monday 2021.

The $200 Instant Pot Duo Crisp is down to just $119.95, which is an all-time low price. This model has plenty of capacity thanks to 8 quarts of space. It also has 11 different cooking modes, including a built-in air fryer! The smaller Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-quart is down to $99.95 instead of $130.

You can also step up to the Instant Pot Pro Crisp that comes in a sleek black color. It retails for a whopping $250, but it’s down to $169.95 in Amazon’s Instant Pot Cyber Monday deal.

Our favorite new smart air fryer

If you want one last recommendation, we’ve got a great one for you.

The brand new Ultenic K10 smart app-controlled air fryer that was just released already has a big price cut for Cyber Monday 2021. Get one for $98 instead of $128 when you clip the coupon on the Amazon page. We’ve been testing this smartphone-connected model lately and it really has us impressed!

Ninja Cyber Monday 2021 air fryer deals

Ninja air fryers are nearly as popular as Instant models. And there are plenty of great Ninja air fryer deals available right tnow.

First and foremost, the Ninja Air Fryer AF101 is the most-searched-for air fryer on the internet right now. It’s an awesome, compact 4-quart model that fits well on any countertop. People love it so much — 25,000 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong! Thankfully, it’s included in Amazon’s Ninja Cyber Monday deals for 2021.

As great as the AF101 is, you definitely shouldn’t buy it right now. Why not, you ask? Instead, check out the Ninja Air Fryer XL AF150. This model has 5.5 quarts of space and all the features you might want. It retails for $150, but it’s only $99.99 for Cyber Monday 2021.

That’s the same price as the AF101!

And last but not least, the mother lode. Pick up the Ninja SP201 Digital Air Fry Pro Countertop 8-in-1 Oven that normally costs $230 and you’ll only pay $169.99. That’s definitely one of the best Ninja Cyber Monday deals we’ve ever seen.

Cosori air fryer deals

Image source: COSORI/Amazon

As popular as those other brands are, neither Instant nor Ninja have the #1 best-selling air fryer on Amazon. That title goes to Cosori, and there are several super-popular Cosori air fryers on sale for Cyber Monday 2021.

Here are our favorite deals, starting with the #1 best-selling Cosori Air Fryer Max XL:

