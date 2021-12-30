Costco & ShopRite recall: If you bought these delicious desserts, throw them out

If there’s one time of the year when you’re most likely to abuse desserts and sweets, it has to be the final weeks of December. No matter how big your Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties might be, desserts probably have a prominent placement at the dinner table. But you should still pay attention to what sort of desserts you consume, as there are a few recalls in action that you should be aware of. One of the newest ones involves Poppies International products that were available at Costco and ShopRite stores this month. The second involves certain lots of Dianne’s Fine Desserts’s Chocolate Decadent Brownie. The former might contain traces of metal, while the latter includes pecan, but the ingredient is undeclared on the package.

The Costco and ShopRite Cream Puffs recall

Poppies International announced on December 28th a recall of select Delizza Cream Puffs products that might contain traces of metal. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the press release a day later.

The company produced the desserts in the recall between December 7-10, 2021. During production, it discovered the presence of small metal fragments. The products were sold by Costco, ShopRite, PriceRite, and Safeway locations in various states as follows:

120ct Cream Puffs distributed to select Costco locations in Northern California as well as Carson City and Sparks, Nevada.

30ct Cream Puffs distributed to select Safeway locations in Northern California

30ct Chocolate Enrobed Cream Puffs at select ShopRite and PriceRite locations in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

The following lot codes are part of the Costco dessert recall:

Choc Enrobed 30 ct (400g) – UPC 6 76670 00402 2; Lot codes L1J5021 and L1K5021; Best Before Date 06/09/2023

Cream Puffs 30 ct (375g) – UPC 6 76670 00107 6; Lot codes L2N5021 and L2O5021; Best Before Date 06/10/2023

Cream Puffs 120 ct (1.5 kg) – UPC 6 76670 00800 6; Lot codes L32E5021 and L32F5021; Best Before Date 06/07/2023

Poppies International says that no injuries or incidents were reported in connection to the recalled items.

The Dianne’s Fine Desserts recall

Also, on December 28th, Dianne’s Fine Desserts announced a recall of 1,480 trays of Sienna Chocolate Decadent Brownies that contain pecan. A problem during production resulted in the company packing the brownies inside packages that do not list pecan.

The ingredient is a potential allergen that can cause life-threatening allergic reactions. Unlike the Costco dessert recall above, the Dianne’ Fine Desserts brownies are safe to eat if you don’t have an allergy to pecans.

However, you should pay attention because this can be a serious issue. Serving the brownies to guests could cause serious harm unless you’re sure they don’t have pecan allergies.

The Chocolate Decadent Brownies in this recall were available from Gordon Food Service in the following states: Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. You’ll have to look for lot code 6Z1L24 on the top label of the tray to determine whether or not the brownies you have at home are part of this dessert recall.

Dianne’s Fine Desserts initiated the recall after a consumer complained about the presence of pecans in the brownies. The company said has not received any reports of illnesses to date.

The recall might be more limited than the Costco desserts recall above. But if you’ve been traveling for Christmas in these states, you might still be exposed to these desserts.

What you should do

If you bought any of the Delizza desserts from the Poppies International recall, you should stop consuming them. You should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund, whether it’s Costco, ShopRite, PriceRite, or Safeway. Alternatively, you can simply throw them away if you don’t plan to make the trip and return them.

More information about that recall is available over at the FDA — see this link.

If you have Dianne’s Fine Desserts from the lots in the recall, you should discard them or return them for a full refund. The full press release is also available on the FDA website.