Black Friday Fire TV deals 2021: $18 Fire Stick, $99 HDTV, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s one big-ticket item people buy on Black Friday every year. We’re talking about a new TV. Sure, laptops are popular. And yes, headphones and Instant Pots sell by the truck-full. But anyone in the market for a new television is likely planning to buy one on sale ahead of the holidays. And in 2021, Amazon’s Black Friday Fire TV deals are better than we’ve ever seen before.

If you can believe it, prices start at just $17.99 this year in the big Fire TV blowout. That’s how much you’ll pay for Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite. You might want to skip it though because the regular Fire TV Stick with Amazon’s upgraded Alexa remote is only $2 more! Moving along to full-size TVs, the deals are even more impressive.

Amazon is offering Fire TV Edition televisions starting at just $99.99 during Black Friday 2021. Better yet, the company now makes and sells its own TVs and they have crazy discounts you won’t believe. You’ll save up to $150 on Amazon’s already-affordable Omni Series and 4-Series televisions. These are definitely going to be the hottest Fire TV deals of the season!

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa List Price: $559.99 Price: $409.99 You Save: $150.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Black Friday Fire TV deals 2021

Image source: Amazon

As we mentioned earlier, Black Friday Fire TV deals in 2021 start at just $99.99. For that tiny sum, you can pick up an Insignia 24-inch Smart HDTV. It’s the #1 best-selling television on Amazon’s entire site. That’s probably because it’s perfect for kitchens, guest bedrooms, or any other small space.

If you want something bigger, however, there are some seriously impressive deals right now.

Amazon has dozens and dozens of Fire TV deals for Black Friday 2021. You can see them all on this page, but get ready to scroll for a very long time. If you’re looking for a 43″, 50″, or 55″ TV, we’ll save you the suspense. You definitely need to check out Amazon’s Omni Series and 4-Series TV deals.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

Amazon now offers two different lines of smart TVs. One is the Omni Series and the other is the 4-Series. Needless to say, there are fantastic Black Friday Fire TV deals on both lineups.

As for the biggest differences between the two, there are several important ones. Omni Series TVs include hands-free Alexa support thanks to built-in microphones (don’t worry, there are privacy features too). You also get Dolby Vision support and support for two-way video calls on the Omni Series models.

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa List Price: $559.99 Price: $409.99 You Save: $150.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Prices for the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series start at $299.99 for the 43-inch Omni Series model during Black Friday 2021. The 50-inch version is $359.99 and the best deal is on the Introducing Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K TV. It normally sells for $560 but right now it’s down to $409.99!

We’ve tested the Omni Series ourselves and we were very impressed. Amazon’s 4K picture quality is great and having hands-free Alexa built right in is so convenient. You’re going to love it!

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa List Price: $509.99 Price: $359.99 You Save: $150.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa List Price: $409.99 Price: $299.99 You Save: $110.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

As for Amazon’s 4-Series Fire TVs, you get the same great viewing experience aside from Dolby Vision. If you can live without that and without hands-free Alexa built into your TV, you can save a bunch of money. The 55-inch 4-Series TV is $379.99 for Black Friday 2021, which is $30 less than the Omni Series.

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV List Price: $519.99 Price: $379.99 You Save: $140.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you don’t need a TV that’s quite so large, there are two more deals for you to check out. Amazon’s 50-inch 4-Series TV costs $329.99 for Black Friday 2021, and the 43-inch version is just $269.99.

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV List Price: $469.99 Price: $329.99 You Save: $140.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV List Price: $369.99 Price: $269.99 You Save: $100.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick Black Friday deals

Image source: Amazon

Amazon’s beloved Fire TV Stick lineup is always super popular with BGR Deals readers. Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to the biggest discount ever.

Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99. Or, you can upgrade to the Fire TV Stick for just $19.99. We definitely recommend the latter. The difference between the two is the remote. The Alexa Voice Remote Lite that comes with the cheaper Stick doesn’t have extra power and volume buttons to control your TV.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) List Price: $29.99 Price: $17.99 You Save: $12.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price: $39.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

4K models have deeper discounts

You can save even more by upgrading to the king of Amazon’s streaming dongles. That’s right, we’re talking about the #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K. There is perhaps no streaming media player at the $50 price point that comes anywhere close to matching the Fire TV Stick 4K. And it’s on sale right now for just $24.99, matching an all-time low price.

If you want 4K and HDR, there’s really no reason to look elsewhere… unless you also want Wi-Fi 6. If that’s the case, then definitely snag the Fire TV Stick 4K Max instead. It’s discounted for the first time ever right now. That’s an awesome Black Friday Fire TV Stick deal!

And finally, if you want it all you can pick up a $120 Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot, and people love it!

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Introducing Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV con… List Price: $54.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $20.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD, includes Alexa Voice Remote List Price: $119.99 Price: $79.99 You Save: $40.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Black Friday 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2021, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!