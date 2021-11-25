Best Black Friday air purifier deals 2021: Coway, Levoit, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Breathing in clean air is a must. When there’s a foul stench in the air or the air quality isn’t great, it’s one of the first things you’ll notice upon entering a room. For healthier and safer times, you should consider getting an air purifier. They come in large and small sizes, so you can better cover the area you want. But they can be a bit expensive. That’s why Black Friday air purifier deals are such a hot commodity.

We’ll take a look at some of the best options out there this Black Friday. That way, you can save money and also not have to worry about spending the winter without the cleanest air possible. Especially since the air is so dry in the winter, it makes a lot of sense. Here are some of the best Black Friday air purifier deals.

What are some major companies?

When it comes to air purifiers, some of the best options are from brands you know and trust. Coway, Instant, Levoit, Bissell, and Dyson are just some of the many companies out there who make air purifiers.

Finding the best, including some with HEPA filters, can be tricky. But Black Friday air purifier deals can help you get the one you want for a great price.

Black Friday air purifier deals to cover large areas

If you have a larger area to worry about, the Coway Airmega 400S App-Enabled True HEPA Air Purifier is a smart choice. This covers 1,560 sq. ft. and cleans the air at least two times an hour. It features an Airmega Max2 filter that reduces up to 99.7% of 0.3 micron particles. It has timer settings for 1, 2, 4, and 8 hours plus indicators for filter lifetime. There are five fan modes, so you can set the best one for your noise needs. From now through December 5, get this for only $374. That’s a new all-time low price.

The Bissell air320 Max Air Purifier is Wi-Fi connected. This covers up to 1,582 sq. ft. with one air change per hour. It handles 791 sq. ft. with two air changes per hour. This features a medical-grade HEPA filter to capture large and fine particles. There is a honeycomb-structured filter to capture VOCs. On Black Friday, get this for just $245.10.

Cover smaller areas

For Black Friday air purifier deals that are for mid to smaller spaces, the Coway Airmega 250 Smart Air Purifier is designed to accommodate 930 sq. ft. but can work just as well in a smaller area. The Airmega Max 2 filter combines an activated carbon and Green True HEPA filter to capture small particles. The pollution sensor communicates indoor air quality testing in free time. From now through December 5, this is only $253.02, a savings of $43.

The Instant Air Purifier is ideal for small rooms. This works to remove viruses including coronaviruses. It’ll remove allergens and smoke. The advanced air cleaning technologies offer 3-in-1 filtration. You’ll be able to monitor your air quality 24/7. Bacterial growth is prevented. It is $74 through December 5.

More deals

Here are more Black Friday air purifier deals.

BISSELL MYair

BISSELL MYair Purple

BISSELL MYair Blue

Instant Air Purifier for Large Rooms

