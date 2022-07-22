786,000 chairs recalled: This chair can collapse on you, so check your home now 

Before packing those RIO Swinging Hammock Chairs for a vacation away from the summer heat, you should confirm that your models aren’t part of the massive recall that ShelterLogic Group announced recently. The company recalled about 786,000 chairs that might have a faulty component which can lead to accidents.

The pins that come with the package might fail to insert correctly. This can lead to the collapse of the chair’s legs while in use. In turn, the owner risks falling and sustaining injuries.

RIO-branded Swinging Hammock Chairs recall

ShelterLogic issued the recall in late June. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published the announcement at this link.

The company says the swinging hammock chairs in the recall have a black or gray metal frame, a fabric seat, and a backrest with a pillow with the word RIO on it. Some chair models come with a drink holder. ShelterLogic sold them in gray, navy, blue, red, and camouflage.

But only the chairs with warning tags on the back of the chair’s backrest or armrest are part of the recall.

The chairs were available from various stores nationwide between January 2020 and June 2022, retailing between $40 and $60. You might have purchased one of the RIO Swinging Hammock Chairs from Costco, Camping World, Lowe’s, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, or Tractor Supply Company stores.

Furthermore, the products were available online at Amazon.com, CampingWorld.com, Costco.com, Lowes.com, Walmart.com, and other websites.

ShelterLogic issued the recall after receiving 24 reports of incidents that led to injuries. Customers experiences bruises, aches and pains, head lacerations, back strain, concussions, and abrasions after falling while using the chair.

What you should do

ShelterLogic urges buyers to stop using the chairs in the recall immediately. Instead, they should review the new instructions and ensure they insert the pins properly this time.

Customers should contact the company for the new assembly instructions. Alternatively, they can head to this link to view them.

There’s no other remedy in place for the recall. The company doesn’t mention refunds, only offering buyers assistance with assembling the chairs correctly, so the pins can’t come off.

With that in mind, you should read the official recall notice at the CPSC. That’s where you’ll get contact information for the company and additional product images.

Finally, the following video should also help users with the proper assembly of the RIO Swinging Hammock Chairs in the recall.

